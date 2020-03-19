Bride & Prejudice Spoilers: Kelly Wants Her Grandkids to ‘Look Like Us’

Bride and Prejudice is heating up, and during tonight’s episode of the show, Blair Bathory’s mother Kelly Richardson has a shocking revelation – she wants her grandchildren to “look like us,” (in other words, she wants her grandchildren to be white), but she claims she is not racist.

In an exclusive teaser obtained by Heavy for the Wednesday, March 18 episode of Bride and Prejudice, Blair and her fiancé Chris Williams sit down with Kelly and relationship expert Pastor Cal Roberson to discuss Kelly’s issues with Blair marrying a Korean man.

Keep reading for details on tonight’s episode and an exclusive look at the clip:

Kelly Wants White Grandchildren, Like Blair & Herself

The description of tonight’s episode, titled “Family Feud,” reads, “The couples get together socially and press each other on their progress. Willi finally gets enough courage to ask Cameron for what she really wants, but doesn’t get the answer she was hoping for. All of the families sit down with Cal in one room for an explosive session with everyone in each other’s business. Are our couples one step closer to their happy ending or are they opening a Pandora’s Box of new issues?”

The exclusive clip above sees Kelly discuss an argument she and Blair recently had about Chris and his heritage. Kelly tells Pastor Cal, “She kept pushing me about Chris’ ethnicity, his background, his heritage, and she just kept pushing and kept pushing. She said, ‘so you only want me to marry a white guy?’ and that just shut me down.”

When Pastor Cal presses her to talk about ethnicity, he asks if it’s an issue to Kelly, who responds, “It’s not for me. All I was trying to say was I would love for my grandchild to look like us,” she says, as she points to herself and Blair. Pastor Cal asks, “If I were to say I want my grandchildren to look like me, what would that mean to you?” Kelly promptly answers, “African American.”

Pastor Cal then asks her to elaborate on what she means and she says, “I want it to physically look like Blair and I. Not brown, yellow, whatever.” Everybody looks shocked at her revelation, and Blair can be seen telling the cameras during a confessional that Kelly’s comment was a “crazy rude thing to say and it’s honestly pissing me off right now.”

Kelly Already Mentioned That She Has a Problem With Chris Being Asian

Viewers already knew race was going to be an issue with Kelly, as the reality star noted in the first episode of the series that she has a “problem with Chris being part Asian.” Although Chris was born and raised in Atlanta, the 31-year-old technical engineer is half-Asian, with one parent from North Korea.

Kelly appears to be the only parent who has an issue with Chris’ race, as Blair mentioned earlier in the series that her father has no problem with Chris and the two get along really well. However, Kelly believes Chris’ racial background makes him a “communist,” because his parent “comes from a communist country.”

Will Pastor Cal be able to help Kelly work through her prejudice toward Chris and his North Korean roots, or will Chris and Blair be distancing themselves from Kelly ahead of the wedding? Fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Bride and Prejudice airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET, directly following Married at First Sight. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in reality TV coverage and entertainment news here.

