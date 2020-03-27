Critter Pricker on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Critter Pricker founder and entrepreneur Joseph Balistreri took his business to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could score an investment from one of them.

Balistreri pitched his product to sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, he “pitches his humane solution to home defense from unwanted visitors.”

1. The Brand Started as a Raccoon Deterrent

According to the Critter Pricker Blog, raccoons are one of the most common creatures that are found in urban areas. They often try to get into trash bins or dumpsters and sometimes even end up in pools.

Some people even keep raccoons as pets. The site reads, “The raccoons not only create a great mess in the house, but they also transmit some dangerous diseases that are truly harmful. The market is filled with raccoon repellent that you can purchase at a very affordable price.”

Critter Pricker does not offer only raccoon repellent, though. In addition, they offer tools that are meant to keep raccoons away instead.

2. The Company is Based in South Florida

While Critter Pricker is based in South Florida, they also offer solutions in a few other locations. According to the Critter Pricker website, they also have locations in Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and New York.

The company has attended expos to sell and promote their product including the Everything Under the Sun Expo at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in February 2019.

The YouTube page for the Critter Pricker features videos about raccoon poop, how the Critter Pricker can protect your home and how to install the Critter Pricker.

3. The Founder Has Been in the Industry for Over a Decade

According to the Critter Pricker website, Balistreri started his career in the industry of pest control in 2010.

“He was always looking for the best solutions to safely and efficiently rid customers’ homes and businesses of wildlife in a humane way,” the site reads. “After years of research and studying the behavioral traits of wildlife, the products he needed just didn’t exist.”

That’s when he decided to create the Critter Pricker, which is “dedicated to protecting humans, our wildlife and the environment.”

4. ‘Shark Tank’ Asked Him to Be on the Show

While some entrepreneurs go through the process of going through an open casting call or applying online to get into the Tank to pitch to the sharks, that wasn’t the case for Critter Pricker.

“The third way I know [to get on Shark Tank], and this is how I got found, is I got a call from one of the casting associates, and I had my application and interview process done through a random phone call,” Balistreri said in a Facebook video about the Shark Tank experience.

He said when he got flown to Los Angeles to pitch the product, he was excited, nervous and said “it was something you really can’t explain.”

5. The Product Is Available Online

On their website, the Critter Pricker is back in stock, and they offer free shipping on all orders. The Critter Pricker is said to “prevent animals from entering unwanted areas such as pools, trash cans, hunting feeders and attics.”

The design is snap-and-hook so that it is simple for people to install. Once the “uncomfortable feel of the pointed raccoon spikes deters animals from going to these preferred areas while leaving the animal safe and unharmed.”

There is a warning that the product is sharp, so caution should be used when installing. It sells for $32.99 usually but is on sale for $29.99 on the website. It is available for the regular price on Amazon.

