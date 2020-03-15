Darcey & Tom Breakup Details & Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks have had a rocky, tumultuous relationship since the two first appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple is back once again this season, and it looks like they’re still dealing with some major obstacles in their on-again-off-again relationship after Darcey stumbled across pictures of Tom with another woman during a recent episode.

Fans will remember that the two broke up for a short time during the Season 3 finale last year, and promos for the new season show that they are on uncertain terms once again. Here’s what we know about Darcey and Tom’s various breakups over the last few months:

Tom & Darcey Split Up During the Season 3 Finale & Have Been On & Off Again Since

Tom Struggles with Darcey's Long Distance Needs | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

During the Season 3 finale of Before the 90 Days, Tom told Darcey that he couldn’t give her the “time and love” she wanted at the time, and the two agreed to end their romantic relationship for the time being and remain friends instead.

“I feel when I say to you ‘I’m in a business meeting, I’ll call you later,’ and I get 1500 text messages, that’s not you respecting me,” he says in the clip above. “If you ring me at 4 o’clock in the morning and then send me 50 messages, saying ‘what are you doing?’ … are you that girl? You can’t ring people at 5 a.m.,” he continues while Darcey protests. “There’s so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can’t give this love and time you want.”

Darcey took the news better than expected, but it was clear she was hurt and heartbroken by the phone call. The two then reunited shortly before the Season 3 “Couples Tell All” special and decided to give their relationship another shot. However, in the clip below, Darcey admits that their relationship has been strained throughout the last year, and neither of them really knows where they stand with one another, although she still believes the two are dating.

Darcey's "Confusing" Relationship with Tom | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

“I started dating my British boyfriend Tom almost a year ago, but things have been pretty up and down ever since I got back from visiting him in the UK,” Darcey says during a confessional. “One minute he’s like ‘I love you,’ he wants to see where this goes, he wants to come visit, and then the next minute he’s not interested.” She adds, “so at this point I don’t think either one of us understands what we want, but as far as I know we’re still a couple.”

Darcey Found Photos of Tom With Another Woman Online

Tom's Got a New Squeeze | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Although Darcey was under the impression that she and Tom were still together, during a recent episode of the show, the reality star uncovered a few photos of Tom getting cozy with another woman. In the clip above, Darcey notes that her sister Stacey sent her pictures of Tom with a mystery woman in England, and she wasn’t sure what to think.

“This morning I got a text from Stacey with some pictures, and the pictures were of Tom and another woman,” Darcey tells the cameras. “One of these pictures is Tom with this woman in Nottingham where he took me. And she’s like, right in his crotch, and he’s got his hands all over her on her leg … it’s shocking to see.” She continues, “I don’t know who this woman is, but I will not let any man play with my heart.”

Despite the fact that Darcey believed the two were still together when the pictures were taken, it’s clear that Tom wasn’t as committed or exclusive as the reality star believed he was. It’s still unclear today who the woman in the photos is, but fans can expect Darcey to confront Tom over the next few episodes of the show, so hopefully we will get some answers soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

