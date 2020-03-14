What Time & Date Is ‘Frozen 2’ Available on Disney Plus?

Stream Frozen 2 on Disney Plus

The sequel to Frozen is dropping early on Disney Plus. If you loved the first movie and need something to keep you entertained while you’re isolating at home, then Frozen 2 is a great choice. But when will it be available on Disney Plus? It’s already available in the U.S. and will be available soon for international customers. Read on for more details about the new movie dropping on Disney Plus.

‘Frozen 2’ Was Released Early on March 14 for U.S. Subscribers & Will Be Released on March 17 for International Subscribers

Frozen 2 was expected to be released on Disney Plus on Sunday, March 15, likely very early in the morning. But in a surprise move, Disney released the movie early for U.S. subscribers on Saturday night, March 14. It’s already dropped, if you want to catch the movie.

International subscribers can start watching the movie on March 17, 2020. Disney+ typically drops new episodes of its series, like The Clones Wars, at 12 a.m. Pacific/3 a.m. Eastern on release day. So for international subscribers, it might be available as early as that time on March 17. But there’s always a chance that Disney will surprise them, like it did for U.S. customers, and release the movie early.

International subscribers include Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Subscribers from these countries should be able to start watching on March 17, 2020. U.S. customers will be able to watch in Ultra HD video playback at that time on March 17. It’s currently available in high definition for U.S. customers.

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream Frozen 2 free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Disney decided to drop Frozen 2 three months early to help people who need something else to focus on during the pandemic. In a press release, Bob Chapek, Disney’s new CEO, said: “Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

