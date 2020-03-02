Oprah Winfrey Became A Meme? Barry Bondz Calls Out Gayle King [VIDEO]

It’s often said that some of the most secure people in this world have the ability to laugh at their own mistakes.

Such was the case on Sunday when media mogul, Oprah Winfrey laughed at herself after falling in fron of a live crowd on Saturday.

While speaking at her Vision 2020 Tour in Los Angeles, Winfrey fell onstage.

Winfrey laughed it off via her Instagram account on Sunday and thanked her fans for their concern. “Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme,” she joked.

“But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what Michelle Obama calls Selfcare Sunday.”

Winfrey’s Weight Watchers-sponsored Vision 2020 tour is an impromptu discussion with some notable celebrity friends.

Michelle Obama, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez and Gayle King have all taken part.

Speaking of Gayle King, some have theorized that Winfrey has gotten some bad Karma after Gayle King’s interview with WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie back in January.

@GayleKing you be ashamed of yourself for bringing that question up. It be our people to take us down. Now @GayleKing go interview Harvey Weinstein. Let me see that interview. — Barry Bondz (@BarryBondz) February 5, 2020

After Oprah’s fall on Saturday, rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg trolled Winfrey. What the f**k happen here,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the video.

“Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her?

“Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind, “joked Snoop Dogg.

“Balance.”

That Kobe reference connects to Gayle King’s interview on CBS This Morning with Lisa Leslie when King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case shortly after his death in a helicopter accident that took the life of the five-time NBA champion, his daughter and seven other passengers.

That interview upset Snoop Dogg, who called King a bitch. “We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah,” said Snoop Dogg.

“Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f*cking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions.”

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan also weighed in and stated: “I pray that you will recover that lost sense of commitment to your people out of which you came.”

Rapper, Barry Bondz expressed his frustration to Gayle King via Twitter after King’s interview.

I reached out to Bondz and asked him about Snoop Dogg’s connection to Gayle King and Winfrey. “I have a totally different perspective about the situation with Gayle and Snoop,” Barry Bondz told me via text message.