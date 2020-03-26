Are Halsey & Boyfriend Evan Peters Still Together?

Pop superstar Halsey takes the stage Wednesday, March 25 on CMT: Crossroads’ latest episode where she performs alongside country superstar Kelsea Ballerini. During the show, the two ladies perform Ballerini’s hit “Peter Pan,” and they both say they have experience with boys who won’t grow up.

But what about Halsey’s most recent boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters? Are they still together? They only made things official back on Halloween, but fans already think they’ve broken up. Here’s what we know.

Peters Is (Mostly) Gone From Halsey’s Instagram

About a week ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photos of Halsey and Peters together have been removed from Halsey’s Instagram account. The only photos of them left on her Instagram are one from a Valentine’s Day pool party in Switzerland with the caption, “Life is going ‘swimmingly,'” and one of them dressed as Marilyn Manson and a member of the Insane Clown Posse, but that one is attached to a solo shot of Halsey dressed as Manson.

All other shots of them are gone, leading fans to wonder if they are broken up, particularly because she deleted the post where she wished Peters a happy birthday back in January.

Halsey Has Been Hanging Out With Her Ex

Halsey & Yungblud's social media posts raise speculations that they’re back together. This comes after Halsey deleted her birthday post for Evan Peters from her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/Gd5zC6xL54 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

Adding fuel to the fire that Halsey and Peters are no more, Halsey has been hanging out with Yungblud. According to US Weekly, which has screengrabs, on March 22, the pop star posted an Instagram story captioned, “My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified. Supplies were limited.”

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) shared the same meal photo with his followers and responded “can confirm” with a checkmark and a heart emoji. Fans are convinced the two of them are quarantining together and have become romantically involved again.

Either way, Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Put on a Rockin’ Show

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini on Country Music and Their Hometowns | Road to Crossroads Ep. 1Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini dish on their hometowns, non-traditional upbringings and mutual love of country music in #RoadToCrossroads Pt. 1. Watch them take the #CMTCrossroads stage together on Wednesday, March 25 at 10/9c on CMT📺 #Halsey #KelseaBallerini #CMT #Crossroads SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT Crossroads: https://bit.ly/2KPSNQD For updates on all things country, follow CMT! Crossroads on CMT: http://www.cmt.com/shows/cmt-crossroads CMT on FB: https://www.facebook.com/CMTCrossroads/ CMT on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cmt CMT on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cmt/ Great music knows no boundaries. CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode will feature a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. 2020-03-10T15:55:41.000Z

Regardless of Halsey’s dating life, she and her good friend Kelsea Ballerini took the stage in a torrential downpour to perform their biggest hits for the fans who waited around for four and a half hours in the rain to see their CMT Crossroads concert. The two took on “Bad at Love,” “Homecoming Queen,” “Colors” and even a really great cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

In a pre-show interview, Ballerini said that they are kind of two sides of the same coin.

“I think we write about the same perspective of young girl going through breakups, young girl getting cheated on, young girl falling in love careless and I think your production and your artistry brings out this fire in the story and mine brings out the ‘but it’s gonna be fine, right?’ But that’s what makes it so cool because it’s really not that different,” said Ballerini.

Halsey added, “People hear my music and think I’m a really dark person and you know that I’m not at all, I’m super goofy … we’ve had our fair share of long serious talks where I am the dark one and you are the optimistic light one who is telling me everything’s going to be OK … You were so surprised at how much country music I knew. Everybody knows it now … but I think maybe early on when I first started out, people didn’t know that I love country.”

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini airs on CMT Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be re-broadcast on MTV on Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

