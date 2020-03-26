After Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was taking a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in late 2019, fans might be wondering what’s going to happen to the show. Are they going to cancel KUWTK? Will there be a Season 19?

Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight in November, 2019 that she “just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.”

Although the Kardashian sister is taking a break from the show, there will still be a Season 19, according to Kris Jenner, who told Ellen DeGeneres that the season was already being filmed. Kourtney will also be involved in the new season, although she will be setting more “boundaries,” according to her sister Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney Will Still be Involved With the Show, She’s Just Taking a Step Back

VideoVideo related to is kuwtk ending after kourtney kardashian quits? will it be canceled? 2020-03-26T19:40:55-04:00

Kendall noted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kourtney isn’t full on quitting the show, she’s just “putting up boundaries” moving forward. The reality star told Ellen, “With Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand,” said Kendall. “But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show? Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. And it’s just…there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Although Season 18 is just kicking off, Season 19 is already in the works, according to Kris Jenner. She also noted that Kourtney will still be returning for Season 19, and that her departure from the show was only meant to be temporary. She also echoed Kendall’s statement that Kourtney just needed to set more boundaries, and wanted some space from her sisters.

“I think she just needed a little bit of a break,” Kris explained on the February 27 episode of Ellen. “You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall, and she was frustrated, and she felt under appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries.”

So fans can rejoice for the time being since it doesn’t look like KUWTK is ending just yet, although it’s still unclear at this time if there will be a Season 20.

Season 18 is Moving From Sunday Nights to Thursdays

VideoVideo related to is kuwtk ending after kourtney kardashian quits? will it be canceled? 2020-03-26T19:40:55-04:00

Although Season 19 is already being filmed, there is some speculation that the show could be coming to an end in the near future. Season 18, which premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!, is the first season to not air on Sunday nights. The network recently announced that KUWTK would be moving from its normal Sunday spot to a Thursday night schedule, which has fans wondering if this is the first step toward canceling the series, considering Sunday night slots are typically reserved for the network’s biggest shows.

One Reddit user noted, “Sunday night is prime time TV, reserved for the biggest money-making shows a network has. If KUWTK is moving to Thursday’s then it’s probably because they are losing viewership. A lot of times when a show gets moved from a prime spot to a ‘lesser’ time slot its the beginning of the end. Only time will tell…”

The schedule change, along with declining ratings over the last few seasons could mean the end is approaching for the series, which first aired in 2007. Maybe the Kardashians will call it a day and wrap up the series after Season 20? We think a solid 20 seasons of Kardashian drama is sufficient, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on E!. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: KUWTK Season 18 Premiere Time & Keeping Up With the Kardashians Schedule

