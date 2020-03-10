Meet Jacob Miller, ‘The Voice’ Contestant

Jacob Miller is one of the hopefuls who auditioned during the Blind Auditions phase of NBC’s singing-competition reality show The Voice. He sang “The Times They are A-Changin'” and earned a 3-chair turnaround.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas all turned around during Jacob’s audition with Nick being especially impressed with the young singer-songwriter. Nick offered to work with Miller closely saying that he’d love for Miller to collaborate with the Jonas Brothers, saying “Jacob Jonas” sounded pretty good.

Jacob joined Team Nick in the end, not being able to resist the idea of working closely with the Jonas Brother.

Jacob is from Wisconsin

The singer-songwriter is from Eden, Wisconsin, but he currently resides in Portland, Oregon. According to idolchatteryd, the popular reality show spoiler site, Jacob boarded an Amtrak with a suitcase and guitar in 2009 with “little idea of what my plan was – except to get out of that hometown mindset.”

He later went on a hitchhiking tour of North America. During the tour, he studied traditional music and spent time in the Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains.

He was away from home for over a year.

Jacob Earned a Three-Chair Coach Turnaround

Jacob Miller Sings Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Every coach but John Legend turned around and wanted Jacob to join their team. Nick asked if he was a songwriter, and the contestant replied that he usually only sings his own songs.

Nick tweeted after the audition ended, welcoming Jacob to the team, writing “Welcome to the family, Jacob! Hope you don’t mind brothers who don’t understand personal space. #VoiceBlinds.”

