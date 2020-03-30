John Callahan’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Callahan, famous for playing Edmund Grey on All My Children and Dr. Baker on Day of Our Lives, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was 66.

A representative for Callahan revealed to The Soap Opera Network that the actor died after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, California. They continued, “On the morning of Friday, March 27, paramedics responded to a call and rushed the actor to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California where he was put on life support. Daughter Kaya Callahan and his ex-wife and former ‘AMC’ co-star, Eva La Rue, were notified immediately and drove from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage.”

Read on to learn more about Callahan’s children and family.

1. His Ex-Wife Is Fellow Actress Eva LaRue

Callahan’s ex-wife, Eva LaRue, was the first to reveal his passing.

She wrote on Instagram, “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass!”

On All My Children, LaRue played the role of Maria Santos, which is how the couple met, according to Meaww.

The pair started dating in 1995 and married one year later. They were together for nine years before announcing their separation in 2004.

He Shares 1 Daughter With LaRue

LaRue and Callahan share one daughter, Kaya, who is 19 today.

On Twitter, Kaya describes herself as a “traveler, writer, and activist.” Her Twitter page links to her personal website, which reveals she is a contributing writer for the Hollywood Foreign Press.

She writes, “I have what could be considered a borderline addiction to “In & Out Burger” and an insane passion for travel which is why I created my travel blog and Instagram/Twitter @Topteentraveler. I have been to 17 countries and counting- I haven’t been everywhere yet, but it’s on my list! Not gonna lie, I feel like travel is the best classroom!”

In 2017, Kaya launched the #StillaGirl campaign to band the tradition of child marriages in American and overseas.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old posted a tribute to her father on Instagram. She wrote, “Unbelievable when you lose the brightest light in your life so suddenly. I miss you every moment, but I know your having a blast right now being able to meet those great yankee legends. Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, and your favorite, Babe Ruth. I love you endlessly daddy and I can’t wait to be reunited with you.”

3. Callahan Was Married to Linda Freeman From 1982 to 1994

Callahan was married twice over his lifetime– his first wife was Linda Freeman.

Little is known about Callahan and Freeman’s relationship. According to Celebrity Spy, the two kept their relationship very private.

Callahan shared two stepsons with Freeman.

4. His Daughter, Kaya, Was Miss Jr. Teen California

Kaya was Miss Jr. Teen California at age 13, and the 3rd runner up in Miss Jr. Teen America. She writes on her website, “I have since retired my crown and pumps, but I still want world peace!”

Kaya has one credit listed on IMDB. In 2011, she played the role of Blakely on CSI: Miami.

Kaya spent her high school years as a cheerleader on her school’s Varsity cheer team.

5. Callahan Was Like a Father to Sarah Michelle Gellar

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to mourn Callahan’s loss, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was his co-star on All My Children.

In a tribute to Callahan on social media, Gellar wrote, “Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa ) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan”

Kelly Ripa, who played Hayley Vaughan on All My Children, was also close with Callahan. She wrote on Instagram, “Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan.”

