‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Premiere Date & Time

The first family of reality TV is back this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its 18th season. Here is what you need to know about the date, time, channel, cast and storylines when the show returns.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 Date & Time: KUWTK returns on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This is the first season of the show that will not be airing on Sunday nights.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 Channel: E! has been the home of Keeping Up With the Kardashians since it premiered in 2007.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 Cast: The regulars are all back — mom Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick is also listed as a cast member and Kim’s husband Kanye West has been recurring on the show for several years. Brother Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s ex Caitlyn Jenner have not been a part of the show since season 13.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 Storylines: In the preview clips released so far, Kourtney seems to be at the center of a lot of drama — and that tracks because she announced in late 2019 that she’s taking a step back from the show, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.”

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Moves to Thursday Nights | E!New season. New Night. Same Kardashians. Keep up with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kylie, Kendall and Scott when "KUWTK" returns March 26 on E! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep Up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same… family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other. Keeping Up with the Kardashians Returns March 26th 8/7c only on E! Connect with the Kardashians: Visit the KUWTK WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/KUWTKweb Like KUWTK on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/KUWTKfb Follow KUWTK on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/KUWTKtwtr About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment news, and more. Passionate viewers can’t get enough of our Pop Culture hits including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas,” and “Very Cavallari.” And with new original programming on the way, fans have even more to love. Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/wqh6VxoRu3 Connect with E! Entertainment: Visit the E! WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/1iX6d8n Like E! on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1fzeamg Check out E! on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/EInsta Follow E! on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/EEntTwitter "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Moves to Thursday Nights | E! http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk 2020-02-25T19:42:43.000Z

Then in January 2020, Kendall appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that Kourtney is not fully quitting, but she’s putting up “boundaries” and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

“[W]ith Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand,” said Kendall. “But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show? Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. And it’s just…there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

In the trailer, Kourtney can be seen fighting with Khloe and also Kim — and the fight with Kim looks like it got physical. So that promises plenty of drama. But it does sound like Kim and Kourtney manage to patch things up at least long enough to take their children to Armenia for a baptism ceremony.

Kim Kardashian Invites Khloé's Ex Tristan Thompson to Dinner?! | KUWTK Exclusive Look | E!The "KUWTK" star gives her sister a heads up that she extended an invite to Tristan to join her and some friends to dinner. See how Khloé reacts in this "KUWTK" sneak peek! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep Up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same… family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other. Keeping Up with the Kardashians Returns March 26th 8/7c only on E! Connect with the Kardashians: Visit the KUWTK WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/KUWTKweb Like KUWTK on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/KUWTKfb Follow KUWTK on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/KUWTKtwtr About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment news, and more. Passionate viewers can’t get enough of our Pop Culture hits including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas,” and “Very Cavallari.” And with new original programming on the way, fans have even more to love. Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/wqh6VxoRu3 Connect with E! Entertainment: Visit the E! WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/1iX6d8n Like E! on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1fzeamg Check out E! on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/EInsta Follow E! on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/EEntTwitter Kim Kardashian Invites Khloé's Ex Tristan Thompson to Dinner?! | KUWTK Exclusive Look | E! http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk 2020-02-13T13:59:52.000Z

But speaking of drama, Kim invites Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson to dinner, which is kind of crazy because Thompson cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Khloe and Thompson split for good in February 2019, and Khloe is forced to set some boundaries with Kim in regards to hanging out with her ex.

Finally, the youngest family member, Kylie, is supposed to be debuting her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but she gets sick and is unable to make the trip.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

READ NEXT: Why is Kourtney Kardashian Leaving ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’?