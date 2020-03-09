Why Did Madison Prewett Quit ‘The Bachelor’?

Season 24 of The Bachelor is coming to an end on Monday night which means Peter Weber must finally choose between his final two women: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the decision becomes a lot easier after Madison self eliminates herself from the show.

According to Reality Steve, this largely stems from her second meeting with Peter’s parents, which makes complete sense. Barbara and Steve Sr. sense the major divide that is Madison’s devotion to Christianity, and how Peter likes to live his life — it’s a major disconnect.

But Peter, 28, has already proved many times over throughout the season that he’s not one for practicality and doesn’t like it easy when it comes to romance. During last week’s episode, Madison reluctantly accepted Peter’s rose after learning he slept with both the other women, so what happened during the finale that causes her to ultimately pack up and leave?

Peter’s Father Questions Madison On Her ‘Compatibility’ With His Son

Like Madison and her parents, Peter is extremely close with Barbara and Peter Sr., and their opinion of which woman he should choose will weigh heavily on the pilot. Madison is keenly aware of this, and when Peter’s Dad questions whether or not she sees their futures aligning, you can see her doubts further deepen.

Madison is already on the fritz from Peter being intimate with his other two finalists, and if she feels as if his parents aren’t choosing her as their No. 1 choice, that would make any woman in her shoes want to quit and go home as soon as possible.

Peter says, “I think it’s obvious that I want to have Madi in my life forever,” and that he’s “in love” with Madison, but he also admits that he’s “in love with Hannah Ann.” If he’s that conflicted, both women will be able to sense Peter’s only half-in, which is a big problem if you’re considering accepting a marriage proposal.

Between the doubt planted by the person Peter loves and respects most in his life, and knowing he had sex with Hannah Ann and Vicotria F., even after sharing with him how much that would break her inside, both these factors likely contributed to Madison skipping out on the final rose ceremony.

Does Peter Weber Go After Madison? Yes.

Based on the fact film crews were seen taping in Auburn, Alabama, long after the regular season had wrapped, Peter definitely chases after Madison for closure, and according to Reality Steve, he breaks off his engagement with Hannah Ann.

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

Before Peter arrives, however, it likely comes to Madison’s attention that her father Chad never gave Peter his blessing to marry his daughter during the Hometown Dates, making Peter’s challenge to win her back over all the more difficult. Explaining that he already went ahead and proposed to Hannah Ann will be another hurdle.

There is an entire laundry list of clues that seem to point toward Peter fighting to win over Madison, and breaking up with Hannah Ann. If this is true, then the season’s biggest cliffhanger shifts in Part 2: Were Madison and Peter able to patch things up after filming ended? Does Peter propose to Madison during the After the Final Rose special? Perhaps, after watching Peter propose and break up with Hannah Ann, Madison can’t even look at him.

It looks like we’re just going to have to wait and see. Just like Peter.

