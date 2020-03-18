Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 12 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. As we near the end of the season, each of the couples must decide if they are ready to stay committed to their “stranger” spouses and determine if they can see a future together.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Move In or Move On,” reads, “All five couples sit down separately with an expert to take a hard look at their marriages and decide what it will take for them to stay committed until Decision Day. Some couples can’t wait to recommit, but for others the deal breakers may prove too much to handle.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 12 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Zach Still Refuses to Move in With Mindy & Jessica Doesn’t Understand Why

During tonight’s episode of MAFS, Zach still refuses to move in with Mindy, which doesn’t bode well for their recommitment session with the experts. Zach already dropped the bombshell on Mindy last week that he was talking with her friend Lindsay behind her back, so Mindy is already skeptical about where her relationship is going with her husband, and whether or not he’s being completely truthful and/or faithful.

The clip above sees Jessica call out Zach’s behavior while the ladies sit down to dinner with Pastor Cal Roberson. She tells the pastor that she just can’t understand why Zach is moving so slowly with Mindy, and when Pastor Cal notes that some people find the experiment to be more work than they expected, she states that they all knew what they were getting into before filming even began.

“But what did he think if he didn’t even move in? Like that’s marriage, I’m sorry,” Jessica tells Pastor Cal in the clip above. “I just don’t understand. It’s part of the process, we knew what we were signing up for was marriage, honeymoon, move in … We knew this going in, it wasn’t a surprise. I don’t understand.”

She later adds in a confessional that she likes Mindy and she doesn’t trust Zach’s intentions at all. “I feel like this is a major red flag that he won’t move in and I feel like that just is a sign that he’s not committed to this,” she tells the cameras, adding, “I really like Mindy and I know what Mindy’s intentions were and she had good intentions. She wanted a lifetime partner. I think that Zach is not interested in a lifetime marriage. I think that maybe he was, you know, interested in the idea of promoting himself a little more.”

All Five Couples Must Decide if They Are Ready to Recommit During Tonight’s Episode

Last week’s “next on” promo sees all ten reality stars sitting down separately with the experts to discuss their relationships and to decide if they are ready to recommit to their partners just a few short weeks before Decision Day.

“It’s recommitment day, and we the experts will hold each couple accountable,” Pastor Cal tells the cameras in the promo. The clip promises some tension with a few of the reality stars while others seem ready to dive right in and have no hesitation about recommitting to their partners.

We expect to see Jessica and Austin and Katie and Derek recommit with little to no questions asked, but the other three couples we are less sure of … considering Zach’s revelation about his budding relationship with Lindsay, we aren’t sure how things will go with those two, and Brandon and Taylor have been a lost cause from the beginning. Meka and Michael are rocky, but we believe they might recommit in order to keep working on their relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

