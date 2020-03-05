The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 6 Unmasked Reveal LIVE

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 6 aired on Wednesday, March 4, featuring performances and new clues packages from the remaining 4 contestants in “Group B:” the Kitty, the Taco, the Banana, and the Frog.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships,” teased “T-Pain joins the panel as a guest judge as group B competes for a spot in the super nine.”

So what happened during episode 6? Read on for a full recap, including who was eliminated and unmasked. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

After Dionne Warwick was unmasked as the Mouse at the end of episode 5, only 4 contestants remained in “Group B,” battling it out for only 3 spots in the season 3 Top 9.

Before the night’s performances began, season 1 winner T-Pain was revealed as the night’s guest panelist.

Then, for a Masked Singer first, all 4 contestants (Kitty, Frog, Taco, and Banana) took the stage to perform “Larger Than Life” by The Backstreet Boys together.

Kitty was the first solo performance of the night. After she sang “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, the judges guessed she might be Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, or Kristen Bell.

