Is Nina Dobrev Dating Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White?

While most of America is hunkering down at home, doing their part to prevent the pandemic spread of coronavirus, celebrities are also practicing social distancing, which means there haven’t been a lot of paparazzi shots of blossoming new Hollywood couples in the news. However, Page Six snapped photos of actress Nina Dobrev on a bike ride with Shaun White, which spurred rumors that the two are now dating.

The entire state of California is currently under a strict “Stay at Home” order amid coronavirus, but Dobrev, 31 and the Olympic snowboarder, 33, shared a bike ride in the rain through Malibu on Sunday. Tagging along for the ride was Dobrev’s dog, Maverick, whom White held throughout their scenic journey up the hills.

For Dobrev and White, it could’ve just been friendly trip to get some fresh air. However, neither of them follow one another on Instagram just yet, which could be a sign they’re trying to keep things off-the-record for now.

The Vampire Diaries actress previously dated screenwriter Grant Mellon. Aside from being spotted making out during the Cannes Film Festival last year, they kept their relationship largely away from the spotlight, never appearing on one another’s Instagram pages throughout their 1 year of dating.

In November, Dobrev and Mellon quietly parted ways. A source to E! News at the time, “Nina hasn’t brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn’t mentioned Grant. She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven’t been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant.”

Shaun White Dated Rocker Sarah Barthel For 5 Years

Like Dobrev, the three-time Olympic gold medalist kept his longtime relationship with Sarah Barthel, the lead singer of the band Phantogram largely under wraps. The couple dated for five years and it wasn’t until the past year that White opened up about his romantic life.

White first met Barthel while he was in New York City looking for an apartment. During a visit to the set of Saturday Night Live, he met her backstage. “She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around,” White told The Sydney Morning Herald in August. “I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends.”

The famous athlete said he was grateful to have a woman like Sarah in his life. “[She] is a genuine and beautiful person. I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together. I’m not in the kids-and-marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learned how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it’s been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing.”

It’s not clear when or if the couple broke up, but the last time he appeared on her Instagram page was in April 2019. As of March 2020, Batrhel no longer follows White the social media app.

