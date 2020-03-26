Ozark Season 3 Premiere: What Time is it Released on Netflix?

Ozark Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT. Fans will have 10 new episodes to binge this season, with each episode running approximately one hour in length.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the new season, “It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

The long-awaited Season 3 renewal of the hit Netflix series was confirmed by Lead actor Jason Bateman in October, 2018. Bateman wrote on Twitter, “I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty. It’s official, OZARK 3 is on its way.” Keep reading for details on Season 3:

Season 3 Will Introduce Wendy’s Mentally Ill Brother

Ozark Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Most of the original cast will be returning for Season 3, including Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth “Ruthie” Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), and Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde). Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell) has also been bumped up to a series regular this season.

Actress Madison Thompson joined the cast this year as Erin, Helen’s Pierce’s (Janet McTeer) teenage daughter “who gets dragged along to the Ozarks for some mother daughter bonding that ends where neither expects,” Deadline reports. McTeer’s character will also be a series regular starting this season.

Former Marvel TV stars Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Frances Dukes will also join the cast during Season 3. According to another article by Deadline, Pelphrey will play Wendy’s mentally ill older brother, who arrives unannounced to stir things up in the Byrde household. Showrunner Chris Mundy revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Wendy’s brother, who they’ve hinted has “some mental illness,” will be a very “destabilizing factor” in Wendy’s life.

Ruthie Attempts to Get Closer to the Byrdes & Marty & Wendy’s Marriage is Crumbling

The new season will see Ruthie attempting to get closer to the Byrdes, according to Mundy, although she might start to regret it later on. “Ruth is more and more self-confident, but she’s grateful to Marty for being the first person to believe in her and give her responsibilities,” Mundy said. “Going into season three, we see her very much wanting to be a member of the Byrde family. However, as she gets deeper and deeper into the enterprise, she starts to wonder if being a Byrde is the best thing to be.”

Meanwhile, Marty’s life and marriage continue to spiral further out of control, and, according to Mundy, Marty and Wendy will be “struggling with their power dynamic and ‘dealing with outside forces’” when Season 3 kicks off. Mundy also stated that Marty is “on a slippery slope, but he’s not all the way down yet,” so fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

Check out a recap of Ozark Season 2 above; if you’re not caught up, the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix now. In the meantime, keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

