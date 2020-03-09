Reality Steve Says His Original ‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers May Be Wrong

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming to a conclusion, and Reality Steve posted his weekly spoilers saying what happens on the finale. He later posted and said those spoilers may be wrong. It’s still unclear what really happens at the end of Peter’s season.

WARNING: Possible spoilers for the finale of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor follow.

For the entire season, Reality Steve has been saying that he’s not sure how the finale will end but he was confident that he’d been able to spoil it. Before the season even started, however, Peter told people that no one, not even Reality Steve, would be able to spoil his finale.

It turns out, that’s because it’s not clear exactly what happened after the final rose or if there even was a final rose. Chris Harrison said that Peter doesn’t even know how the season ends, so of course it was impossible for anyone to spoil it.

Here’s what we know about what’s been spoiled and what could possibly still be changing:

The Original ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Spoilers

If everything goes down according to Reality Steve’s original spoilers, we know exactly what will happen. First, both girls will meet Peter’s family in Australia. Madison will not show up to the final rose ceremony, though. She will leave Australia to go home sometime between meeting his family and the final rose ceremony.

Now, Peter cancels the final rose ceremony until he gets the chance to speak with Madison. He basically tells Hannah Ann that he needs to talk to Madison because he wouldn’t want her to feel like he only picked her because she was the only one left.

Once they all return to the states, Peter meets up with Madison and basically goes through a long process of trying to win her and her family back. Reality Steve said that that means that there was some downtime but he thinks Madison and Peter are now together but not engaged.

The thought is that Peter will be proposing to Madison during the After the Final Rose episode, and Peter doesn’t know if she will accept the proposal.

Reality Steve Isn’t Sure if the Spoilers are Correct

Though he said he was sure at the time of posting the spoilers, Reality Steve later came out to say that he has other sources coming forward saying what he said was not correct.

“Just gonna put this out there,” he tweeted. “Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess. Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!”

The update came Monday morning and basically confirmed everything above except for one important fact. During the final rose ceremony, Peter does get engaged to Hannah Ann. He later breaks off the engagement to pursue Madison, though.

Tune in to the two-part finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC to see what happens at the end of Peter’s season.

