WATCH: Sarah Palin Sings Baby Got Back on Masked Singer

Sarah Palin sang Baby Got Back on the Masked Singer, and the Internet wasn’t kind. You can watch video of the performance below, and judge for yourself.

Many people noted the weird juxtaposition of Palin’s routine with the news that President Donald Trump was imposing a travel ban from Europe to stem the spread of coronavirus. Watch the video:

Among all the chaos in the world, Sarah Palin is singing Baby Got Back on the Masked Singer. We are living in a simulation and it has collapsed upon itself. pic.twitter.com/DSApBxLUkU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 12, 2020

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said, according to Daily Beast. “But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is all good. This is something that our country needs right now, too.”

Wrote one Twitter user: “Oh, crap! The Bear was Sarah Palin!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter Reaction Was Swift & Generally Brutal

In about 30 minutes tonight… Donald Trump, who is the U.S. President, addressed the nation on a worldwide pandemic. The #Coronavirus got Tom Hanks. The NBA suspended the season. Sarah Palin rapped Baby Got Back. … and I have to tell my kids everything is under control. https://t.co/vX3RQS1zVS — Daniel J. Dye (@DanielJDyeEsq) March 12, 2020

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:

“Hi I went on a long walk w my family and apparently missed the weirdest hour ever, can someone fill me in? Sarah Palin I know about…”

“So Sarah Palin came out as a Furry?”

“what is the government trying to hide more with the pandemic of coronavirus? the rigged 2020 democratic primaries or the fact that sarah palin and jojo siwa were both contestants on the masked singer?”

“As much as you may dislike Sarah Palin my girl got some skills.”

“Pretty sure I see the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as backup dancers. #SarahPalin #maskedsingerfox.”

“I think we all, collectively, had a feeling the end of civilization would be like this. All of us numbly watching Sarah Palin dancing to Sir Mix A Lot on our phones, while making jokes as a defensive mechanism to shield us from the existential horror.”

“No matter what you think of Sarah Palin, her appearance on #TheMaskedSinger tonight was the most amazing thing ever. It’s exactly what this world needs right now. Sometimes you can respect a person without agreeing with them. (said from a politically undecided American).”

“Sarah Palin singing ‘Baby Got Back’ is the…appropriate soundtrack to the hellscape that is 2020 these days.”

Tom Hanx has Coronavirus 😢 Sarah Palin rappin Baby got back🤢 Bernie is a cop is trending. 🙄 I don't know what Earth I woke up on today. But I am going to sleep so I can wake up on a different one tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/23mMin9bnW — GetReady4theRevolution🖖🏾 (@AlexClaySays) March 12, 2020

“I mean, Sarah Palin singing Baby Got Back doesn’t even crack the top 5 craziest tonight, folks. Not even top TEN maybe. Smh.”

“As if you needed more proof of the End Times, I present Sarah Palin in some sort of… outfit, singing Baby Got Back because who the f*ck knows what tomorrow will bring anymore.”

“Too bad Sarah Palin isn’t VP right now… that would really round things out.”

“I can’t believe I just saw Sarah Palin rap the words to Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer………”

“If in 2008 someone said of Donald Trump and Sarah Palin that in 12 yrs, one would be on a reality show singing ‘Baby Got Back’ while the other led the nation through the pandemic of the century, I wouldn’t be able to guess who was who, but I’d sure hope the pandemic took me early.”

“And now I am watching Sarah Palin rap baby got back. What a day.”

“I’m confused. What’s happening in the world right now? #SarahPalin.”

