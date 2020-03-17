St. Patrick’s Day 2020 Parade in NYC Time & Channel

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade is an American tradition that dates back to 1762, since before the United States was formed. Sadly, the parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City was initially scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 on NBC. The parade will be rescheduled, according to the board of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. However, a new date has not yet been set.

This is the first time the St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled since it was started more than 250 years ago. The parade is typically preceded by a High Holy Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. this year. The mass has also been cancelled.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Has Been Held Every Year for More Than 250 Years But Cancelled in 2020 for Coronavirus

NEWS: The organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC have agreed to postpone the parade given the evolving #Coronavirus situation. I thank the parade's leadership for working cooperatively w/ us. We believe postponing the parade is in the best interest of public health. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade has been a traditional part of an American holiday stretching back since even before the United States was formed in 1776. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York was held in 1762, and it has been held every year since then. However, in 2020, the parade was cancelled. The parade is the largest and oldest parade gathering in the country, according to the board of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The board issued an announcement postponing the parade at the direction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, March 12. The press release said:

The board of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces with a heavy heart, that at the direction of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, the 2020 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) activity in our region. The health and safety of the Parade’s marchers which includes many members of our armed forces, first responders, schools and colleges, as well as spectators, volunteers, and staff is paramount. We thank the Governor for his leadership and concern for our community’s safety. We look forward to working with the Mayor and his staff to celebrate our 259th parade at a later date. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the world’s oldest and largest parade honoring the patron saint of Ireland, having marched on the streets of New York since 1762. For the latest news, updates and events please visit http://www.nycstpatricksparade.org.

Cuomo wrote on Twitter, “NEWS: The organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC have agreed to postpone the parade given the evolving #Coronavirus situation. I thank the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively w/ us. We believe postponing the parade is in the best interest of public health.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Draws 150,000 Marchers & 2 Million Spectators Every Year

Happy St Patricks Day!! Board officers and members celebrating a great day together at the parade from the DEA canteen. pic.twitter.com/GNejT1MKvG — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 16, 2019

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest and oldest celebrating the holiday in the United States. It has been held without fail for more than 250 years. But in 2020, it was cancelled for the first time over fears of spreading the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Every year, the parade draws 150,000 marchers and 2 million spectators, according to The New York Times.

“While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement provided to the New York Times. “And I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us.”

The parade organizers plan to hold the festivities at a later date.

“People crowded on the subway to get to the parade or on Metro-North for example, people going to a bar afterward,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told the New York Times. “That’s what we are assessing right now.”