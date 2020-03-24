Terrence McNally’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terrence McNally, a great American playwright and screenwriter, died on March 24 at the age of 81. According to Deadline, the playwright was a lung cancer survivor with chronic pulmonary disease, and he died from complications relating to COVID-19.

He was described as the “bard of American theater” and was inducted in the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2018. He was perhaps best known for Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, two plays that both won a Tony Award for Best Play. McNally has also received an Emmy Award and three lifetime achievement awards. His career spanned over six decades and his plays and musicals are known throughout the world.

Here’s what you need to know about Terrence McNally’s family:

1. He Was Born to Hubert and Dorothy McNally in St. Petersburg, Florida

The famous playwright was born on November 3, 1938 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Hubert and Dorothy McNally. Hubert and Dorothy were both from New York but lived in Florida and managed a seaside bar. After their bar was destroyed in a hurricane, the family moved around, first to New York and then to Texas, where they finally settled in Corpus Christi.

In an interview with The New York Times, McNally said of his childhood that “I think I somewhat terrified my parents. They left me alone. They weren’t unfeeling, more like: ‘We don’t know what he’s doing in his room — writing all the time or listening to Broadway shows and operas. We have a weird child.’ They didn’t get me. And they didn’t particularly want to get me.”

He also said that although they never discussed his sexuality, he felt that they came to sense that he was gay: “My parents’ marriage was not without strain. I come from a family of heavy drinkers, so that was an aspect of growing up. But I mainly felt left alone, not blockaded. They were the original ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.'”

2. He Had A Brother & an Extended Family

Terrence McNally is survived by his brother, Peter McNally, and his extended family. Deadline reports that he leaves behind “Peter McNally and his wife Vicky McNally, their son Stephen McNally and his wife Carmen McNally and their daughter Kylie McNally.”

Peter McNally was proud of his brother’s achievements. In a 2019 interview with a local newspaper, Peter shared his thoughts about Terrence receiving the honorary award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 2019 Tony Awards. He said, “I’m very excited for him, it’s a huge honor. He’s already received four Tony’s and this is his fifth, honorary one. It’s kind of like being in the hall of fame.”

3. His Partner Was Tom Kirdahy; They Became Joined in Civil Union in 2003 & Married in 2010

His partner was Tom Kirdahy, who is himself a Broadway producer and a former civil rights attorney. He specializes in representing people with HIV or AIDS. McNally and his partner Tom Kirdahy affirmed their partnership in Vermont on December 20, 2003. They officially married in Washington, D.C. on April 6, 2010.

On June 26, 2015, they renewed their vows at New York City Hall with the mayor officiating, Bill de Blasio. This was for a celebration of the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in all states.

4. He Moved to New York & Had an Apartment in Greenwich Village

McNally and Kirdahy lived together in Greenwich Village, New York City. McNally moved to New York from Corpus Christi, Texas to attend Columbia University, where he graduated in 1960. A year after his graduation, he started working for John Steinbeck and his wife as a tutor. They embarked on a yearlong trip around the world and McNally’s role was to tutor the two Steinbeck children, who were teenage boys.

5. He Was in a Relationship With Playwright Edward Albee & Director Robert Drivas Before His Marriage to Kirdahy

Soon after he arrived in New York, McNally struck up a relationship with playwright Edward Albee, who was a decade older than him. Albee was one of the most well-known and influential playwrights in the U.S. at the time. Albee wrote The American Dream and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? during their four year relationship.

About his relationship with Albee, McNally told The Times that “Edward was very supportive of the next generation of writers, but he found it difficult to be as generous with me.” He said, “it seems absurd that the author of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? would be competitive with someone trying to write his first play. But I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining. Edward had his limitations. We all do.”

After that relationship ended, McNally started a long relationship with Robert Drivas, an actor and director. He met his partner and future husband Tom Kirdahy in June 2001 at Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York.

