‘The Voice’ 2020 TV Schedule: What Time Is the Show on Tonight?

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice will air its fourth episode of Season 18 tonight, March 9. The two-hour episode will begin at 8 p.m. ET and feature more Blind Auditions for the season.

Coaches on this season of the show are Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. Shelton has won the most seasons of the show so far, but he’s also been a staple of the show since its premiere 18 seasons ago.

Though the schedule for the season isn’t completely set yet, it’s likely that at some point the show will go back to its two-day-a-week format. Right now, Ellen’s Game of Games is airing on Tuesday nights in that time slot, so it will likely not come back on Tuesdays until later in the season.

There Will Probably be Six Blind Audition Episodes

Both seasons 14 and 16 of The Voice featured six blind audition episodes total. Season 12 had seven episodes, and season 10 aired five blind audition episodes. Each of those seasons except season 14 aired a “Best of the Blind Auditions” episode which recapped the auditions and showed off the best of the best.

If the pattern holds for this year, we’ll be seeing six blind audition episodes with a possible recap episode depending on total air time before the Battle Rounds begin. There could be fewer episodes of auditions, however, since the Knockout round does work a little differently this year.

At the very least, Blind Audition episodes for Season 18 will air tonight, March 9 and then again next week, on March 16. If there are six Blind Audition episodes, then they will continue on Monday, March 23 and a recap would take place on March 30. The next round would begin in April.

There are typically four total Battle episodes following the Blind Auditions which feature two team members going up against one another singing the same song, which is chosen by the coaches. Then, each coach chooses an artist to send to the Knockout Rounds. This season, the other coaches can choose to steal a contestant during this round, and the coach who sent the contestant can choose to save them.

Those four artists who were saved in the Knockout round will be voted on by America, and the one with the most votes will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season.

Live Shows Will Most Likely Begin in Mid-April

With four total Battle Episodes and then three rounds of Knockout episodes, The Voice would be in the position to air their “Road to the Live Shows” episode in April if it goes to a two-day-a-week format. If the show is stuck with just Monday nights, it will definitely be pushed back until sometime in May.

If Ellen’s Game of Games continues airing throughout March, we expect the live shows and definitely the finale to be pushed back even further into the year. It’s possible that, if the live shows do get pushed back that far, they would begin with a Top 13 contestants rather than a Top 20 or Top 24, which we’ve seen in previous seasons.

The Voice airs on Mondays and (at some point during Season 18) Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

