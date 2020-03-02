Victoria Fuller Spoilers on ‘The Bachelor’ Women Tell All 2020

Victoria Fuller has been one of the most controversial stars in Bachelor history, and tonight’s “Women Tell All” special will finally see the reality star address some of the rumors surrounding her all season.

Fuller has been at the center of several cheating scandals and affair rumors since the very beginning of the season, after Bachelor blogger Reality Steve released a detailed article on the allegations against her. Fuller was accused of being involved with several married men and of breaking up various relationships in her hometown of Virginia Beach before she was cast on the show. Peter Weber‘s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence even showed up during his hometown visit to warn Weber about her reputation; on top of that, the reality star recently came under fire for a controversial photoshoot that some believed was promoting the White Lives Matter movement.

Fuller will finally be addressing some of the speculation and cheating allegations against her during tonight’s “Women Tell All” special. Keep reading for spoilers on tonight’s episode and Fuller’s statement on the rumors. However, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Fuller Denies the Affair Accusations, According to Reality Steve

She can deny it all she wants. I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn't want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 22, 2020

According to Reality Steve, Fuller continues to deny the allegations that she was responsible for breaking up several of her friends’ marriages in Virginia Beach. Steve revealed that Fuller is one of two women who are called up to the hot seat during tonight’s WTA, and when she is asked about the affair allegations, she vehemently denies being involved with any married men.

“Victoria F. apologized to Peter for how she acted. But she twice addressed the marriage cheating allegations and said they were false. Oh, Victoria. Still holding on to that, huh?” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter.

“She can deny it all she wants,” Steve added “I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn’t want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it.” You can read his full spoilers on Fuller here.

Fuller is Eliminated After Her Fantasy Suites Date With Weber

Tonight’s episode actually begins with the rose ceremony following the overnight dates, which determines Weber’s final two picks. According to Steve, Fuller is sent home after her Fantasy Suites date, leaving Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss in the running. The WTA will air directly following the rose ceremony.

“I’m starting to hear more and more things about what went down once we got to the final 3, and then subsequently the final 2,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “What I do know for sure is Victoria was eliminated after overnights and she is not part of any of the equation when it comes to the finale.” Check out his full explanation here.

Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the “Women Tell All” special of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

