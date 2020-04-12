Is Amazon Delivery Open on Easter 2020? Are Services Running?

Easter falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020 this year. Since many people across the country observe the religious holiday, you may be wondering how and if it impacts your scheduled Amazon package deliveries.

So will your Amazon package be delivered on Easter Sunday? It’s possible, but expect that it’s more likely to arrive at a later date, both due to the holiday and the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

In a FAQ press kit, USPS explained their decision to extend Sunday holiday package delivery services. They wrote “Due to package growth, particularly during the holiday season, the Postal Service will deliver packages in major cities and high-volume locations to keep the network clear and moving.” Continuing, the newsletter adds “The Postal Service currently delivers Priority Mail Express and certain Amazon packages on Sundays. Due to increased package volume, we are expanding the types of packages that will be delivered on Sundays.”

The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Impacted the Speed of Amazon Package Deliveries Across the Country

As the coronavirus pandemic began impacting the United States, Amazon users began noticing weeks-long delivery estimates as Amazon shifted their focus on shipping out high-priority essential items to consumers in need. If what you’ve ordered from Amazon is deemed non-essential, you should anticipate a longer wait for your delivery than you’re used to getting with Amazon (especially if you have Amazon Prime).

According to Amazon’s April 11 COVID-19 blog update, Amazon added 100,000 jobs “to help meet customer demand and assist existing employees fulfilling orders for essential products.” They also increased hourly pay and overtime, and put efforts in place to support employees impacted by the virus.

Amazon has placed additional safety and relief measures in place through the pandemic. To protect the health of their employees, they say “We made over 150 process updates to help protect employees—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to piloting new efforts like using disinfectant fog in our New York fulfillment center.” They’ve also provided personal protective gear (including masks) and implementing temperature checks.

If you have an Amazon Fresh account and are wanting to place a grocery order for delivery, Amazon is actively increasing its capacity to fulfill Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market orders.

Easter Is Not Considered a US Federal Holiday

With the exception of Christmas, religious holidays are not observed as federal holidays, which means federal institutions do not close for Easter. Since Easter always falls on a Sunday, however, many federal institutions are closed on the holiday, including most package deliveries.

The US federal holidays, on which mail delivery and postal services are halted, are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

In observance of the Easter holiday, 12 US states observe Good Friday, which falls two days before Easter Sunday. Those states, according to AP News, are Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota.

