Angelina Pivarnick Hasn’t Talked to Snooki & JWoww Since Her Wedding

During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member Angelina Pivarnick’s November 2019 wedding, bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley delivered an impromptu roast of Angelina, which caused her to walk out of her wedding. As of January 2020, she was still not on speaking terms with her castmates.

The roast was so intense that it reportedly caused Pivarnick to leave the room in tears. She was reluctant to have JWoww as a bridesmaid prior to the wedding since there was a lot of previous drama between the two of them, but she didn’t want JWoww to feel left out since their mutual friends Deena and Snooki were already in the wedding party.

The reports of the speech that came out the next day in Us Weekly claimed Angelina was so upset she wasn’t talking to her castmates at the time, and those reports were furthered when Snooki confirmed that months later.

Snooki Said Angelina Did Not Respond to Their Apologies

In January 2020, Snooki told Us Weekly again that Angelina hadn’t responded when they apologized and emphasized that they did not mean to be malicious in their speech.

“Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it,” she said. “It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general.”

Angelina previously told Us Weekly that she wanted to forget about the past and move forward with her life, speaking of the wedding day drama.

“My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly,” she said in December 2019. “I’m going to stop doing that. So for 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family. I like hanging out with my friends but there’s a lot that … you know, it’s hard. It’s hard.”

The Women Called Angelina the “Trash to Our Bags”

According to audio obtained by Champion Daily and The Ashleys Reality Roundup, Snooki called Angelina “The fly on my sh*t,” and then the other bridesmaids chimed in, calling Angelina the “trash to our bags,” the “throwup to our hangovers,” and the “dump to our island.”

At first, the speech caused guests to laugh because they thought it might be a joke and that the speech was something made for the show. Right from the start of the speech though, Angelina’s now-husband Chris was upset. Guests reportedly started booing after the “dump to our island” comment.

After the speech, Angelina left the room for almost an hour, but she did end up returning. The bridesmaids later said the joke was a speech and they didn’t mean for it to be taken the way it was.

According to E! Online, Deena posted on Instagram to address the speech but later deleted it.

“Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also include nice things in it as well,” she wrote. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously,’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said… clearly we were wrong.. we’re friggen human .. people make mistakes.”

She also said that there were people wishing bad things on her and her family because of the speech and stressed that it was not taken to be malicious.

