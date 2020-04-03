Bill Withers Dead: ‘Lean on Me’ Singer Dies at Age 81

Bill Withers, the influential soul singer who performed “Lean on Me,” passed away on Monday due to heart complications. He was 81 years old.

According to a statement from his family obtained by The Guardian, Withers lived a private life close to his friends and family, and they “pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers wrote and recorded major hits throughout his lifetime including “Use Me,” “Just the Two of Us” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” In the mid-1980s, he retired and chose to stay out of the public eye.

Withers Was a Three-Time Grammy Award Winner

In 1987, Withers won the Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blues song for “Lean on Me.” The award was given out at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards soon before Withers retired.

Prior to that, he won awards in the R&B categories for other songs. 1981 was a big year for Withers: he took home the win for Best Rhythm & Blues Song for “Just the Two of Us,” but he was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.

During the 14th Annual Grammy Awards in 1971, Withers won Best Rhythm & Blues Song for “Ain’t No Sunshine.” That year, he was nominated for Best New Artist of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.

Withers Was Married to Marcia Johnson

At the time of his death, Withers was married to Marcia Johnson. The two wed in 1976, and she was the person who oversaw much of his career management.

Marcia works as the head of the Mattie Music Group in Los Angeles and was instrumental in the use of Withers’ song in many films, television and other media. She is a graduate of the UCLA Graduate School of Management and supported many charities.

Together, they were honored by the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY), where Marcia served as a Board member.

“What an honor to be recognized by an organization whose mission is to help kids who stutter find their unique voice, build their confidence and see the possibilities for their future,” she said at the time. “It has been a pleasure for Bill and I to be part of the SAY Family for 10 years.”