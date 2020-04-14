Cheyenne Floyd & Boyfriend Matt’s Relationship Unravels on Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has been relatively tight-lipped about why her relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Walker ended. During an interview with In Touch Weekly, she teased that fans will get to see what transpired on Tuesday’s episode of the MTV reality show.

“Matt and I’s relationship … You guys will see [that] on the show,” the 27-year-old told the publication. “I wish him the best.”

Matt moved to Los Angeles to be with Cheyenne, but his plans to move into his own place didn’t work out. He suggested they move in together, but Cheyenne didn’t want that. She agreed to let Matt stay with her until he found a place of his own.

Currently, Cheyenne isn’t interested in dating. “In the beginning of the season, viewers will see what happened between Matt and I,” she told E! News before the premiere. “I’m not really focused on dating. I’m just focused on being a good mom and starting the non-profit and the business. If someone comes into my life, I’d be open but I’m not looking.”

Matt Didn’t Get Closure with Cheyenne

During an Instagram Live, Matt said he was confused about their split. “I don’t really know what the fuck happened if you want me to be real, I am not here to bash anybody, my ex included,” he said, according to OK!

“I still love her, it’s just, you know, I will always have a love for her, everybody around her as well, her family and friends, all of that kind of stuff,” Matt continued. “I can’t really give you too much, because I don’t know. If you know me, you know me, you know me, you know kind of what happened I guess as far as the energy being shifted, you know what I mean. When the energy fell off, I just fell back you know.”

He added, “There was no explanation behind it and every time I was trying to fix things, we were just…I don’t know. I don’t know what was going on, so I couldn’t fix it especially, me being the one trying to put in the effort.”

Cheyenne Is Being Cautious With Ryder During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder, who she shares with ex Cory Wharton, suffers from VLCAD, also known as Very Long-Chain Acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency. It’s is a condition where the body is not able to break down certain fats. Shortly after being born, Ryder was diagnosed with the disease. Cheyenne told Heavy.com she was taking extra precautions with her child during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Her doctors reached out and said to be careful about having her around people or bringing her out. If she does come to the store with us, they said to make sure she wears a face mask and gloves,” Cheyenne said. “If she does go out, I give her a bath immediately when we get home. So we’ve been really careful with her.”

As for quarantining, Cheyenne doesn’t mind being at home. “It’s honestly been fine for me. I’m kind of used to staying home and I’m a homebody,” she said. “I’m not dying of boredom or anything.”

To find out what happens next between Cheyenne and Cory, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

