Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

Is Chick-fil-A open or closed for Easter today? Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A is closed today. But that’s not because of the coronavirus outbreak. Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays and Easter falls on a Sunday.

Chick-fil-A Is Always Closed on Sundays

It can be hard to keep up with what day of the week it is while you’re quarantining at home. Today is Easter, which is Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because it’s a Sunday, Chick-fil-A is not open. Even when there’s not a coronavirus outbreak, Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s always closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

Chick-fil-A is also sometimes closed on holidays that don’t fall on Easter. The chain is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving.

What Chick-fil-A Is Doing During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Chick-fil-A has made a lot of changes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most locations are still open for their regular hours, unless a specific location was closed due to a local COVID-19 regulation. But even though they’re open, all locations are no longer allowing dining room seating, and many are implementing more restrictions on how you can order food in order to limit contact.

The chain announced on March 15 that all dining room seating will be closed starting Monday, March 16 to limit coronavirus spread.

Here’s the full statement on Chick-fil-A’s website.

Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

Chick-fil-A has also closed playgrounds and does not give drive-through diners a printed menu.

On April 10, Chick-fil-A provided another update on its website. Their message reads, in part:

In accordance with CDC recommendations, this week Chick-fil-A restaurants began supplying Team Members with face masks or other face coverings. In addition, Chick-fil-A restaurants that are serving through the drive-thru are now equipped with outdoor hand-washing stations for Team Members to frequently wash their hands. Restaurants also have begun new processes for limiting contact in the drive-thru, which vary by location.”

Chick-fil-A also noted: “To limit person-to-person contact, guests are encouraged to utilize mobile ordering and mobile payment through the Chick-fil-A App. Please understand that guests paying with credit or debit will be asked to swipe their own cards, and restaurants will no longer be offering the option to enter a credit card PIN or signed receipts at this time.”

On April 3, the site wrote, in part:

To further limit person-to-person contact, Guests are encouraged to utilize mobile ordering and mobile payment through the Chick-fil-A App. In addition to drive-thru and curbside pick-up options, delivery is available at many Chick-fil-A restaurants. Read our guide to delivery and contactless ordering, and visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options available in your area.”

Additional changes may also take place, depending on the location. Some are now only offering drive-thru services. Others will continue to offer in-store takeout. Some will offer delivery or mobile ordering. Some locations are choosing to close in-store carryout orders too. If your store accepts mobile app orders and they have closed take-out, you’ll need to choose “drive-thru” on the app when placing your order.

Contact your nearest Chick-fil-A (find the location here) or visit their Facebook page to find out what type of ordering they allow. Or if you want to just be on the safe side, order through their online app (if they offer that service) and choose the option to pick up your food at their drive-through. This option is available at all stores that are open. Just remember: no stores are open today on Easter because all stores are closed on Sundays.

