How Has Coronavirus Affected Easter 2020?

Easter is finally here, but given the fact that a majority of the country is sheltering in place, many Americans will be celebrating the religious holiday in isolation. Or will they?

Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, tells Fox News, “I always worry about holidays, these events… You know, birthday parties have been an issue, as we have seen when you get a large group of people together and it doesn’t have to be that large… it could be your immediate family, plus now you’re getting together with grandma and granddaddy and you potentially have a lot of spreading that can occur in those settings.”

Mike Pence has announced that he and his wife will celebrate the day remotely by participating in a virtual service from their living room. And many practicing Christians agree with the vice-president’s actions.

Reverend Nathan Empsall, the director of Faithfull America, tells BBC, “Suspending in-person worship is not just about protecting those who go to the actual church service. It’s about protecting the lives of every single grocery store worker, gas station attendant and healthcare worker they meet. It truly is about loving our neighbour and healing the sick, which are things Jesus told us to go do.”

Some Churches Will Reopen for Easter Sunday

Still, some US churches will reopen on Easter Sunday.

On Friday, BBC reported that Glorious Way Church in Houston, Texas, is one location that will be holding in-person services. Speaking to the outlet, James Buntrock, an associate pastor at the church, shared, “We did the live stream service on a temporary basis for the (initial) 15 days that President Trump asked for… But when it turned into Holy Week, when it turned into Palm Sunday and now approaching Easter Sunday, this is a special time of year. It’s never been shut down, and so we must do this.”

The Church of God the Bibleway in Georgia will also hold normal services on Sunday.

Fatherly reports that in at least eight states, religious organizations “have been granted exemptions from stay-at-home orders as essential services.”

Those staying open say they are taking “adequate precautions” to ensure the safety of their visitors.

Some Churches Are Preparing a Drive-In Easter

Other churches are being creative by offering drive-in services.

In Lubbock, Texas, a handful of churches are hosting Easter services at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater in order to worship together while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Senior pastor David Rhoades tells KCBD, “Easter Sunday is a special reminder that Jesus was risen from the dead. He is our salvation and hope and right now our community needs to share that hope… stars & stripes drive-in has blessed us with a way to come together safely on Easter Sunday. while we remain in our cars… we can see our friends and worship together.”

As of March 27, the US had more coronavirus cases than any other country, and more than half of all Americans have been ordered to stay at home. 23 states have issued stay-at-home orders, even though these states may be practicing social distancing to a different extent.

Regardless of how the day is celebrated, this Easter is likely going to be one that won’t be forgotten.

