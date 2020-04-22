WATCH: David Birtwistle Talks Meeting Lydia For the First Time

Too Hot to Handle star David Birtwistle had his eye on newcomer Lydia Clyma from the beginning. Before he even had a chance to meet her, David called “shotgun” on the social media presenter.

Warning: This post contains spoilers. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched up to episode six and do not want to be spoiled.

David Reveals His First Thoughts on Meeting ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star Lydia

LYDIA & DAVID FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Matt leaving | Too Hot To Handle ep.6 review by castLYDIA & DAVID FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Matt leaving | Too Hot To Handle ep.6 review by cast Why it was so sad when matt left My genuine reaction to lydia on that day How it felt when Haley got evicted More behind the scenes and what it was really like 2020-04-20T14:25:37.000Z

David has been providing reviews of each episode of Too Hot to Handle, and in his most recent YouTube video, where he recapped episode six, he talks about meeting Lydia for the first time. He also dishes about Haley Cureton and Matthew “Jesus” Smith leaving the resort early.

It didn’t take long for David and Lydia to form a connection.”You see early on that I called shut gone and I wanted Kelz to know that he had no chance from the get-go,” he says in his video.

“Being there for a while, there wasn’t anything happening with any of the other girls. There was nothing on the horizon so for the new people to come in that was really exciting. In a really short space of time we had Haley leave, Matthew leave and we had the new people come in,” he said.

David was instantly attracted to Lydia, but they also were able to form a deeper connection than just physical attraction. “We got on really well straight away. Conversation was easy, banter was flying. We were definitely vibing on each other,” he said, noting his feelings were 100 percent genuine. “I definitely have a soft spot for Lydia. There was nothing faked about it. There was nothing created. It was very much like, oh my God. If you described the kind of girl I normally go for, dark skin, dark hair, light eyes, bubbly, fun, energetic, that’s Lydia.”

David said he spent three weeks becoming a better person and then Lydia was “dropped” in front of him. “On paper, she’s exactly the kind of girl I would go for.”

How Haley & Matt Leaving ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Changed the Group Dynamic

Lana kicked Haley out of the resort after she refused to abide by the rules. She didn’t connect with any of the members and had an overall negative attitude. At the beginning of episode six, Lana reveals Haley was dismissed from the experiment. She left in a hurry, with it looking like she didn’t say goodbye to any of the cast. The only person who seemed upset about her leaving was Francesca, who bonded with Haley early in the show.

David was one of the people who wasn’t sad to see Haley leave. “Even at that one moment, it completely changed the tone and the feel and the energy of the group,” he said. “Haley’s negativity almost infected the group.”

But David was shocked and saddened when Matt revealed he would be going home early. He had failed to make a meaningful connection with any of the women, even after Lydia, Kori Sampson and Madison Wyborny joined. He had hoped to form a deeper bond with Melissa, but they didn’t exactly hit it off. Matt left on his own accord, and everyone was surprised by his decision.

The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Cast Didn’t Know Matt Was Leaving

Even though Matt didn’t connect with any of the women, he had successfully formed lasting friendships with the men in the group. “The thing that you don’t see if we had been in the process for three weeks at that point,” David said. “We’d had some really deep conversations and when you’re in that environment it feels like forever.”

Part of what made Matt leaving so hard was that David knew they would never have the same type of relationship. David lives in London and Matt lives in California. During filming, they were together 24/7 without any technology, which helped forge their bonds.

“Matt doesn’t live in England. Him leaving that retreat, I knew that was the end of this portion of our time together and we’re never going to be able to spend this much time together. And that was genuinely sad. It’s surprising how much of a connection you build up with someone in such a short time when you’re in that environment with them,” David said. “The guys were really upset. It was so abrupt.”

READ NEXT: Chloe Veitch Posts Bikini Picture With Women’s Empowerment Caption