David Blaine’s Street Magic Special 2020 Time & Channel

Renowned magician, illusionist and escape artist David Blaine is back with a brand-new special this week, “The Magic Way,” where he gets back his roots of doing close-up street magic on his famous celebrity friends. Here’s what you need to know about the date, time, channel, guests and more.

David Blaine: The Magic Way Special Date & Time: The special airs Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

David Blaine: The Magic Way Special Channel: This new magic special airs on ABC. Blaine has done several television specials over the years, from “Buried Alive” and “Frozen in Time” to “Vertigo.” This new one comes 20 years after his very first ABC special, “Street Magic.” His most recent televised special before this one was “Beyond Magic,” which aired in 2016 on ABC. In that special, Blaine made frogs appear from his mouth out of nowhere and Drake, Stephen Curry, and Dave Chappelle lost their minds.

According to ABC’s press release, “Blaine repeatedly pushes himself beyond the limits of human endurance. He has survived being entombed in an underground plastic box beneath a three-ton water tank for seven days with no food and little water, was encased in a large block of ice in New York City’s Times Square and stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York’s Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net.”

But viewers should not expect those kinds of stunts here. This special is all about the close-up magic where Blaine got his start.

David Blaine: The Magic Way Special Guests: Celebrities appearing on the special include NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., husband and wife actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, comedian Dave Chappelle, TV host James Corden, actor Bryan Cranston, YouTube personality David Dobrik, rapper Dr. Dre, actor Jamie Foxx, MLB player Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and actor Aaron Paul.

In a fun preview on Instagram, Blaine teaches Beckham Jr. a card trick and then challenges Ellen DeGeneres, Brad, Dobrik, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jaden Smith to try the trick for themselves. And in a recent interview with Bicycle Playing Cards, which are a common prop Blaine uses in his magic, he reveals that any good magician has to have his or her tricks down cold… but also has to be able to improvise.

“I think any magician that’s comfortable enough always has to improvise, and what good improvisation does is it allows you to change something that’s not working, or make something better that is working. Improvising happens every single time a magician who performs regularly does. It’s how growth happens, allowing you to dig yourself out of a hole,” says Blaine.

He also says his scariest encounter doing magic was in Haiti, where the locals thought he was doing black magic.

“When I was in Haiti they thought I was doing voodoo, and they chased us with rocks the size of cantaloupes,” says Blaine. Hopefully, that’s not what happens during his new special.

David Blaine: The Magic Way airs Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

