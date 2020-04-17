Demi Lovato & Michael Bublé Perform ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’

Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé sang the classic Cinderella song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” for The Disney Family Singalong on ABC. This collaboration marked the first time Lovato and Bublé have ever teamed up, according to Buble’s publicist.

ABC published a preview of Lovato’s portion of the song to YouTube a few hours before the primetime program started and it is embedded here:

Demi Lovato Says Her Favorite Disney Princess Is Cinderella & Her Big Break Was a Disney Role

Demi Lovato is having a wish granted by singing “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” for the Disney singalong. Back in 2014, Lovato told Vh1 that if she could be any Disney princess, she would pick Cinderalla.

In her explanation about made Cinderella her favorite, Lovato also threw some shade on The Little Mermaid. “[Cinderella] worked for what she got. She wasn’t some little ho mermaid that married a guy when she was 16 that she never had a conversation with three days after meeting them.”

Lovato’s ties to Disney and ABC run deep. She rose to stardom after starring in the Disney TV movie Camp Rock. Lovato was cast as the lead character, Mitchie Torres, a singer who is working in the kitchen at a camp for talented teenagers. Torres is overheard by a famous pop star, played by Joe Jonas, who strives to figure out who it was he heard singing. Nick and Kevin Jonas also co-starred in the film, which debuted in 2008.

Lovato admitted in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she has not kept in touch with any of the Jonas brothers since her Disney days. But she has remained close with fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have, Lovato shared. “But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Michael Bublé Says His Favorite Disney Song Is the Mary Poppins Classic ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’

Michael Bublé performed a beloved song from Cinderalla for tonight’s singalong special but his favorite Disney song is actually from 1964’s Mary Poppins: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Bublé’s Warner Records publicist relayed to Heavy that Buble is a big fan of anything written by the Sherman Brothers. Richard and Robert Sherman explained how the song came together in an interview with the Performing Songwriter in 1996. Richard said the inspiration for the “precocious” word came from an experience they had at summer camp as children:

There was a contest in our camp about the biggest word in the world. Anybody who could say “antidisestablishmentarianism” was a super-genius. But if you could make a bigger word than that you were a super super-genius. We started working on one and it wasn’t very smooth, but it was something like the one we ended up using. Years and years later, when we were working on Poppins, we said, “Let’s get them a souvenir from the chalk drawing experience that they can take with them that will make them feel good.” We remembered the crazy word contest and we thought, “Let’s make a really atrocious word.” And then we thought, “Well we can be real precocious if we were atrocious and that rhymes with docious, so we can have a super word ending in docious. We put in the califraglistic in the middle and add the expiali.

In addition to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” the Sherman brothers teamed up for the rest of the Mary Poppins songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Feed the Birds.” Their iconic song “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” sung by Dick Van Dyke, won the Oscar for “Best Original Song” in 1964. The duo also won a Grammy and an Academy Award for “Best Substantially Original Score” for Mary Poppins.

The Sherman Brothers’ legacy at Disney extends beyond Mary Poppins. The brothers are also credited for major hits including:

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – The Jungle Book

“Let’s Get Together” – The Parent Trap

“Winnie the Pooh” – The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

“It’s a Small World After All” – the 1964 World’s Fair

“Higitus Figitus” – The Sword in the Stone

But when it came to selecting a favorite Disney movie, Bublé chose a more recent film. According to his publicist, Bublé’s favorite is 2007’s Ratatouille.

