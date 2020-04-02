Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Davis Are On David Blaine’s Special

Magician David Blaine is welcoming a bunch of his famous friends to a new special, “The Magic Way,” on ABC, which is just the latest in a long line of televised magic specials the famous illusionist has done over the years. Amongst the celebrity guests is retired major league baseball player Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Jeter Retired in 2014

Derek Jeter exits to an ovation after final at-bat at Fenway Park9/28/14: Derek Jeter exits to an ovation at Fenway Park after hitting an RBI single in the final at-bat of his Major League career Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, exclusive MLB content: http://youtube.com/MLB About MLB.com: Commissioner Allan H. (Bud) Selig announced on January 19, 2000, that the 30 Major League club owners voted unanimously to centralize all of Baseball's internet operations into an independent technology company. Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) was formed and charged with developing, building and managing the most comprehensive baseball experience available on the internet. In August 2002, MLB.com streamed the first-ever live, full length MLB game when the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees faced off at Yankee Stadium. Since that time, millions of baseball fans around the world have subscribed to MLB.TV, the live video streaming product that airs every game in HD to nearly 400 different devices. MLB.com also provides an array of mobile apps for fans to choose from, including At Bat, the highest-grossing iOS sports app of all-time. MLB.com features a stable of club beat reporters and award-winning national columnists, the largest contingent of baseball reporters under one roof, who deliver over 100 original articles every day. MLB.com also offers extensive historical information and footage, online ticket sales, official baseball merchandise, authenticated memorabilia and collectibles and fantasy games. Major League Baseball consists of 30 teams split between the American and National Leagues. The American League, originally founded in 1901, consists of the following teams: Baltimore Orioles; Boston Red Sox; Chicago White Sox; Cleveland Indians; Detroit Tigers; Houston Astros; Kansas City Royals; Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim; Minnesota Twins; New York Yankees; Oakland Athletics; Seattle Mariners; Tampa Bay Rays; Texas Rangers; and Toronto Blue Jays. The National League, originally founded in 1876, consists of the following teams: Arizona Diamondbacks; Atlanta Braves; Chicago Cubs; Cincinnati Reds; Colorado Rockies; Los Angeles Dodgers; Miami Marlins; Milwaukee Brewers; New York Mets; Philadelphia Phillies; Pittsburgh Pirates; San Diego Padres; San Francisco Giants; St. Louis Cardinals; and Washington Nationals. Visit MLB.com: http://mlb.mlb.com Subscribe to MLB.TV: mlb.tv Download MLB.com At Bat: http://mlb.mlb.com/mobile/atbat Get tickets: http://mlb.mlb.com/tickets Official MLB Merchandise: http://mlb.mlb.com/shop Join the conversation! Twitter: http://twitter.com/mlb Facebook: http://facebook.com/mlb Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlb Google+: https://plus.google.com/+MLB Tumblr: http://drawntomlb.com/ Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/MLBAM 2014-09-28T20:56:11.000Z

Derek Jeter played all 20 years of his time in major league baseball with the New York Yankees. He retired in 2014 after having won five World Series rings, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, being named an All-Star 14 times and also receiving the Roberto Clemente Award in 2009. He retired having finished six in MBL history in career hits and first among shortstops with 3,465.

When he was eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, Jeter was elected on his first ballot with 99.7 percent of the votes, which is the second-highest percentage in MLB history and the highest ever by a non-pitcher.

Since retiring, Jeter has been working as the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins baseball team.

Jeter and Hannah Davis Met in 2012

Hannah Davis on Derek Jeter's Wedding Proposal: 'I Didn't See That One Coming'On Tuesday, the newly engaged Hannah Davis sat down with "Extra's" Charissa Thompson at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she dished on the surprise proposal she received from retired New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. Davis also chatted about hosting "Project Runway Junior." 2015-11-10T23:57:36.000Z

Over the years, Jeter was linked to many high profile women: singer Mariah Carey, model Vida Guerra, Miss Universe Lara Dutta, singer Joy Enriquez, media personality Vanessa Minnillo, and actresses Jessica Biel, Jordana Brewster, and Minka Kelly.

Then in 2012, Jeter met model Hannah Davis. They were initially very secretive about their relationship, though the New York Post’s Page Six spotted them together at a Tampa, Florida, restaurant in March 2012. They were spotted again in August 2012 in New York.

In 2015, Jeter inadvertently confirmed their rumored engagement via a blog post on The Players Tribune site, writing, “After I retired, I didn’t expect I’d go from one job right to another.”

Davis is a model who graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover in 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine, in August 2017 and their second daughter, Story Grey, in January 2019. At the time, he told Extra that being a dad is “awesome.”

“It’s awesome. Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” said Jeter.

One look at Instagram shows that Blaine performed magic for Jeter’s Super Bowl party that he hosts with his sister, Sharlee, for charity.

Other celebrities appearing on Blaine’s special include NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., husband and wife actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, comedian Dave Chappelle, TV host James Corden, actor Bryan Cranston, YouTube personality David Dobrik, rapper Dr. Dre, actor Jamie Foxx, MLB player Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and actor Aaron Paul.

David Blaine: The Magic Way airs Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘David Blaine: The Magic Way’ Online Without Cable