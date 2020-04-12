Is Domino’s Pizza Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Domino’s Pizza will be OPEN on Easter Sunday this year, although many restaurants will likely have reduced hours to accommodate the holiday. Though the chain is usually open on Easter Sunday, Domino’s doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website, so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before grabbing a bite to eat.

You can find information, including addresses, phone numbers and locations of the Domino’s Pizza store nearest you by clicking here. You can also find the restaurant’s current coupons, deals and specials here, although the deals are likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on Domino’s typical holiday hours of operation:

Since Domino’s is Chain-Operated, Hours May Vary Depending on Your Location

Although the restaurant typically remains open on Easter Sunday, the hours may be limited, or even extended, due to the holiday. Since Domino’s Pizza is chain-operated, the hours will likely vary depending on your location, so again, it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

Some restaurants in smaller cities or rural areas may have limited hours on Sunday, including closing early or opening later in the day, while other stores may have regular business hours on April 12, so we recommend checking online to help you plan ahead.

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s restaurants are open on most major federal holidays, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Pizza sales tend to do big business during holidays like New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so it’s not altogether surprising that Domino’s remains open on those holidays.

Domino’s Offers ‘Contactless’ Delivery Options Due to the Coronavirius Pandemic

🍕 for dinner? Safely get your pizza while you stay at home. Select contactless delivery at checkout: https://t.co/xk4so025th pic.twitter.com/JEvoK4a3fv — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) April 3, 2020

Domino’s is among the millions of other fast food chains, restaurants and food industry professionals changing their delivery methods during the coronavirus outbreak. Domino’s Pizza now offers “no contact” delivery, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having to be in close physical contact with the delivery driver; the driver simply leaves the food at the doorstep.

“Pizza for dinner? Safely get your pizza while you stay at home. Select contactless delivery at checkout,” Domino’s wrote on Twitter on April 3. The pizza chain’s social media page is currently filled with posts on how Domino’s is adhering to safety protocols and increasing their health standards during the unprecedented time.

Heavy also reached out to Domino’s Pizza for a comment on the chain’s Easter hours, and a representative confirmed that the store is indeed remaining open, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have reassurance from the government that food delivery businesses like ours can remain open,’ the representative told Heavy in an email.

During this challenging time, Domino’s remains dedicated to safely serving hot, made to order pizzas to the neighborhoods and communities we are a part of. pic.twitter.com/7B748z9huf — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 28, 2020

The statement continued, “Our priority is the safety of our colleagues and customers, and we have implemented several additional measures to ensure we are following government guidelines. Domino’s stores are operating as Contact Free Delivery only and we have stopped our collection service. We have also increased sanitisation and handwashing and have stopped handling cash.”

