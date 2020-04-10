First Saturday Lime on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Jacobs, Zack and Jana McDaniel, and their family appeared on the hit ABC entrepreneurial show Shark Tank to pitch their eco-friendly pesticide company First Saturday Lime to the sharks and try to get an investment.

First Saturday Lime is a pesticide that is safe to use around animals and children since it utilizes lime as the natural repellent. It is marketed as a monthly insect repellent that is designed to repel insects in an “insanely effective” way.

The family pitched First Saturday Lime to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about First Saturday Lime:

1. First Saturday Lime is a Family-Owned and Operated Company

While caring about the environment was one of the main reasons for starting First Saturday Lime, the founders also had a more family-oriented reason to build their company from the ground up.

“The truth is, we cared a lot about our dad. He cared about the environment and this product was something he inspired us to create before he passed,” McDaniel said. “We want to make the world a better place, just like he did.”

First Saturday Lime is safer than other pesticides for the environment since it is all-natural and won’t harm people or animals that come into contact with it.

2. They Went on ‘Shark Tank’ To Find a Shark to Help Navigate Obstacles

Like many other entrepreneurs, getting to go on Shark Tank was not just about finding some funding for their company. Instead, First Saturday Lime was looking for someone to partner with them and help them through some of the obstacles in their path while trying to grow the company.

“First Saturday Lime is such a unique and incredible product that we as a company were beginning to see opportunity after opportunity to grow our brand and reach a wider audience,” McDaniel said. “We went on Shark Tank in search of a partner to help us navigate those opportunities and challenges.”

Problems facing companies on the show often include outdoing competitors and finding a way into retail spaces.

3. Much of the Publicity Has Come From Word of Mouth

Prior to Shark Tank, First Saturday Lime had help from their loyal customer base when it came to growing their business.

“Our customer engagement has been overwhelming. They’ve helped us spread the word from the very beginning,” McDaniels said. “We’re so proud of what we do, and we do it for a group of people who care about their family, their animals and their planet. And it shows! We have the best customers in the world!”

Shark Tank provides millions of viewers a chance to get to know new products and entrepreneurs, but loyal customers can be instrumental for a business to get off the ground before even making it to a place where they can even consider trying out to be on the show.

4. The Product Can Be Used for Gardens

First Saturday Lime is a repellent that can be used for gardens, households, and other areas that are frequented by people or animals. It is marketed as a way to keep bugs and other animals away from your home, but it should only be used outside.

“This product can and should change your life,” McDaniels told us. “It’s completely safe and has a host of everyday uses, most importantly, protecting your family and pets from unwanted insects while posing no risk to their health.”

The product was actually so popular on the Shark Tank set that many of the crew members ended up taking home some of the bags with them.

“After the show filmed, we had so many bags of FSL left over. (All of the bags were filled with actual product,)” she said. “One person asked if they could have one, and then another, and then we ended up giving away 20-30 bags away to the crew. It felt good that everyone wanted it.”

5. First Saturday Lime Can Be Purchased by Subscription

There are different models available on the site, but First Saturday Lime can be bought on its own in 20 lb or 5 lb bags, or customers can subscribe to receive one 20 lb bag each month for a discount.

The larger bag usually retails for $29.99 while the smaller retails for $19.99. The subscription is for the larger bag and is currently on sale for $19.99 with free shipping. In April, they even sent out free sanitizing wipes with each subscription.

