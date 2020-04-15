Garcelle Beauvais, New RHOBH Cast Member: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premieres on Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on Bravo. The season features a couple of new cast members, including 53-year-old Garcelle Beauvais.

The official synopsis for the season premiere teases “Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women together for New York Fashion Week; Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi and Denise on a trip down memory lane. Denise introduces the group to her friend, Garcelle Beauvais.” While the other star names included in the synopsis are familiar to RHOBH fans, Garcelle Beauvais is a new face.

As you watch her on the reality show this season, here’s what you need to know about Garcelle Beauvais:

1. Garcelle Immigrated to the US From Haiti When She Was 7

Garcelle is Haitian-American. When she was 7 years old, she immigrated from Haiti to the United States with her mother Marie Claire and her siblings following her parents’ divorce.

According to LunionSuite.com, Beauvais speaks Creole and even taught it to her kids to connect them to their heritage. She said “They know some [Creole]. Oliver knows some. Jaid is much more interested in learning. Jaxson has no interest. He only wants to play. They know certain words. Sometimes, they’ll do something; I’ll get frustrated. I start speaking Creole. I’ll crack them up, and they’ll know what I mean.”

2. Garcelle Is an Accomplished TV & Film Actress

Garcelle is an actor and producer by profession and has a number of impressive television and film credits on her IMDb profile. On television, she has starred in shows including Tell Me a Story, NYPD Blue, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Models Inc..

In film, she recently played Doris Toomes in Spiderman: Homecoming, Alison Sawyer in White House Down, and Deana in Flight. She is also involved in the upcoming project Coming 2 America, which is currently in post-production.

3. Garcelle Has 3 Children From Two Marriages

Garcelle is a mom of 3. Her son Oliver Saunders is from her first marriage to Daniel Saunders (they were married from 1991-2000), and she shares her twins Jaid and Jax with her ex-husband Mike Nilon.

Garcelle told People “I had my first son, Oliver when I was very young. I was modeling in New York when I met his dad. We immediately fell in love and got married after only two months. Crazy, right?! Two years later, Oliver appeared on the scene. He was the best baby, so easy and happy. I took him everywhere with me — on photo shoots, on location, and he did so well on airplanes, too.”

Of finally having her twins, Garcelle wrote in a blog on People “I was so happy — I couldn’t believe they were truly ours. They were so cute I couldn’t stand it! Even though they’re fraternal twins, I wondered if they would share a lot of similar personality traits. But from day one, they were different. Jax came out screaming while Jaid came out looking both serious and curious about the world around him.”

Garcelle is also a grandmother; her son Oliver has a son named Ollie.

4. Garcelle & Her Ex-Husband Mike Nilon Divorced in 2011

From 2001 until 2011, Beauvais was married to talent agent Mike Nilon. According to People, she filed divorce after Nilon allegedly cheated on her. First, however, she sent an email to some of his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency with the subject line “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon.” In the body of the email, she wrote “What do they have in common … I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”

5. Garcelle Has an Interest in Makeup & Beauty

In addition to being a mom, actress, and producer, Garcelle is also a model with a keen eye for makeup and beauty. She regularly posts photos of her beautiful makeup looks and even has a separate Instagram account called “@garcellebeauty.”

Garcelle used to model through Ford Agency, one of the top modeling agencies in the world and continues to be featured on magazine covers and photoshoots. According to IMDb, she was even voted one of People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful” in 2014.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?