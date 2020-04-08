Kenny Rogers Said Marriage to Wife Wanda Miller Was Most Rewarding

Kenny Rogers was married five times in his life. He was still married to Wanda Miller when he passed away at the age of 81. Rogers has said that his marriage to Wanda Miller was the most rewarding.

Kenny Rogers Was Married Five Times, But His Marriage to Wanda Miller Was the Most Rewarding of Them All

In his final interview, Kenny Rogers said that his years married to Wanda Miller were the most rewarding of all his marriages, Closer Weekly reported. He said: “I think the years with Wanda have been the most rewarding. That’s no offense to any of the other people I was married to. I just think I wasn’t ready before. I’ve had a lot of things in my life. I’ve made loads of money and had the biggest and best of everything, but now I’m back to looking at the small things that matter: my boys. Wanda. It’s not about me anymore. It’s about them.”

Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller were married in 1997 and had twin sons in 2004: Justin and Jordan. Rogers also had three children from previous marriages: Carole, Christopher, and Kenny, Jr.

Rogers’ first marriage was to Janice Gordon from 1958 to 1960. His second marriage was to Jean Rogers from October 1960 to 1963. His third marriage was to Margo Anderson from October 1964 to 1976. In 1977 he married Marianne Gordon and they were married until 1993.

In 2017 in an Instagram post, Kenny Rogers said that one of the most rewarding things in his life was being a father.

Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller met unexpectedly, Country Rebel reported. He was on a blind date, but he was smitten by Miller instead, who worked at the restaurant where he had taken his date. He called the restaurant later and asked about Miller, who was 26 at the time. She returned his call after her coworkers convinced her they weren’t playing a joke on her. They married on June 1, 1997.

In 2016, Rogers stopped touring so he could spend more time with Wanda and his twin sons, CMT reported. He said: “I hope my fans understand that I’m a father first and a singer second… I’m missing some very great parts of my boys’ lives. I know as well as anybody else how that time gets away from you. And I don’t want to miss it. I just worry about how much longer I’m going to be here, and I want to have time to spend with them. It’s pretty simple.”

In June 2019, Wanda Miller shared a photo on Instagram of their wedding day. She wrote: “I Love these memories. Happy Anniversary KR… 22 years and counting.”

