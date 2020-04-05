Kim Kardashian West’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West have a beautiful family. How many kids does Kim Kardashian West have?

Kardashian West, 39, has four children, all with Kanye West. Their oldest daughter, North West, was born June 15, 2013 and is now 6. Their older son, Saint West, was born December 5, 2015. He is 4. They had another daughter, Chicago West, born January 15, 2018, who is 2, and their youngest child, son Psalm West, was born May 9, 2019. He is 11 months old.

Kardashian West has never spent much time out of the spotlight, but now she is in headlines because of her quest for prison reform. Her two-hour documentary special, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project airs at 7 p.m. EST Sunday, April 5, 2020 on Oxygen. The cases she examines include human trafficking victim Alexis Martin, who is serving 21 years in prison in the murder of her pimp when she was 15. Read more about her here. Also featured on the show is a success story. Momolu Stewart was freed from prison in 2019 after spending more than two decades behind bars. Read more about him here. Also included in the documentary is the story of Alexis Martin, a human trafficking survivor who is serving a 21-year prison sentence in the death of her pimp when she was just 15. Read more about Martin’s story here. Also freed from prison early was David Sheppard, who was released despite some surprising twists and turns. Read more about his case here.

1. Kim Kardashian West Has 4 Kids Ages 11 Months to 6 Years Old Despite Her Public Fertility Struggles

Kim Kardashian announced her first pregnancy in 2013, while she was in the middle of a divorce from pro basketball player Kris Humphries. The couple sought an annulment just 72 days after their marriage in August, 2010, and said their marriage had been a fraud. While still dealing with the legal drama, Kardashian began a relationship with Kanye West in early 2012. In December 2012, she announced she was expecting a child.

“It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky,” she wrote on her blog.

A few days after the baby was born, she announced they would name their daughter North West.

Kardashian was open about her struggles to conceive. She visited fertility doctors in her mid-30s, after the birth of her first child.

“They say if you’ve been trying [to have a baby] for a year, then you usually need a little bit of help. I had a tough delivery, so I understand what my challenges are,” Kardashian said, according to Parents.

2. Kanye West Had a Crush on Kim Kardashian Long Before Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012, and announced in December of that year they were expecting their first child. The couple was married in Florence, Italy in 2014. They were engaged on Kim Kardashian’s birthday in October 2013.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian first met in 2000, and for years, West maintained a crush on her from a distance. She even made her way into his song lyrics, TMZ reported.

“You was always the cheerleader of my dreams / To seem to only date the head of football teams / And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing / We were never meant to be, baby we just happened,” West sang in the 2009 hit “Knock You Down.” Later in the song, he says, “You should leave your boyfriend now.”

In “Cold,” West raps, “I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with him.” The song was released in 2012, after Kardashian’s brief marriage to Kris Humphries.

During an interview on the Late Late Show in October 2019, he talked about his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell or something. It’s heavenly, it’s great, it’s magnificent,” he said.

3. Kim Kardashian West Said She Doesn’t Want Another Kid After Coronavirus Quarantine

Kim Kardashian West is taking the opportunity during COVID-19 self-isolation to spend some more time with her kids and family. A source told PEOPLE the family is operating at a “slower pace,” staying home and making the most of the “extra family time.”

On her Instagram story, April 4, 2020, she shared photos of homemade bunny ears adorned with glitter and mini carrots, egg name cards and a gingerbread Easter house covered in pastel icing.

She acknowledged on The View that being in isolation with four young children has been tough, and that she has a newfound respect for her kids’ teachers after homeschooling her older children.

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much,” Kardashian West said on the show. “It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

She joked on The View that the time in isolation has taught her she does not want another child.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” she said.

Another child would also cut into the time she wants to spend studying law.

“I just can’t do more cause I really want to go to [law] school and I really want to do all this stuff. … I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” she said on Laura Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast in February. “I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

She shared an older picture of North on Instagram, with the little girl holding a frog. She said she is using the coronavirus quarantine to experiment with her daughter’s hair.

“This pic is old but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hair styles on my girls! Something we are doing tonight is getting flash lights and frog watching. There are so many in our backyard at night! 🐸 I will try to post pics if we spot any on my stories!” she wrote on Instagram.

4. Kim Kardashian West Is Going to Law School & Following in the Footsteps of her Late Father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kim Kardashian is the daughter of one of the most well-known attorneys of all time, Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously served as defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in his murder trial. She has plans to become a lawyer herself. She told Vanity Fair she had conversations with her dad about the possibility of going to law school.

“We have had the conversation though about going to law school,” she said. “Him and I, when I was in college and I was trying to think what my major would be, I said, ‘Okay. I could major in political science and really do this’ and then he was like, ‘Listen. You’ve seen the hard work that it takes. I don’t doubt that you can do this but it’s a really stressful life to be an attorney. Do you really want to be an attorney?’ And then I ended up majoring in communications instead.”

She went onto say that she was always curious about her dad’s work, and that he picked up on it.

“We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping in his stuff and looking through all of his evidence books. In the summertime, when all my friends were hanging out, and he was like, ‘Go have fun. You can always do this later,'” she said.

She is on a mission for prison reform, a passion she is highlighting on her documentary special, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

“I really do believe that, if people do a crime, they need to do the time,” Kim Kardashian West told TIME. “But it’s a matter of, what is that fair [amount of] time?”

5. Kim Kardashian West Is a Member of the Rich & Famous Kardashian Family

Members of the Kardashian family first became household names when the family’s patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr., famously represented O.J. Simpson in his murder trial in the ’90s. Kardashian was already a prominent attorney and businessman, and he was friends with Simpson. The Kardashian family leaned into its fame, becoming reality stars on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is entering its 19th season.

Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Kardashian (now Kris Jenner), and the couple had four children: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert Jr. They were divorced in 1991, before the Simpson trial in 1995. Robert Sr. died in 2003 from esophageal cancer. Kris Jenner married Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner) in 1991, and the couple had two more daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Kim Kardashian was the middle child, and became the most famous. She found herself in tabloids after making friends with Paris Hilton and dating singer Ray J. In 2000, at age 19, she married music producer Damon Thomas, and they were divorced three years later. She and Ray J made a sex tape that was leaked online. In 2007, the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired.

Kim Kardashian also had a brief marriage to pro basketball player Kris Humphries. They were married in August 2010. After just 72 days of marriage, they sought an annulment and said the marriage was a fraud.

