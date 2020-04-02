Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Baptized Their Kids in Armenia Together

The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians baptized their children in August 2019 in Armenia. Prior to the trip, Kim announced her plans to visit the country with her sister, so they had a hard time getting out of the airport without being overrun by fans on the way out.

They visited Armenia along with their children Saint, Psalm, North, Penelope and Reign. The children were baptized in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. North, Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, was previously baptized years ago in Israel.

The trip marked Kim’s second to Armenia. In 2015, she and sister Khloe paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. That year marked the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. She returned later in 2019 to seek ways to help increase trade and increase jobs for Armenians, including possibly moving production of her SKIMS Underwear to the country.

The Sisters Were Baptized Alongside Their Children in Armenia

Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim and Kourtney, was Armenian, so they decided to baptize their children somewhere that was meaningful for them.

Kim documented the occasion on her Instagram, posting photos of herself and her children inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.

She wrote, “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

She shared a number of photos from the trip including ones of each of her children.

A source told People that the sisters and their children stayed in the capital city of Yerevan, saying that the “Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” Kanye did not go on the trip.

They Documented the Trip on Instagram

Kourtney shared a photo of herself with her children and also a photo of all of the children together. Everyone wore black and posed outside the church.

Kourtney wrote, “Overwhelmed with thankfulness, words can not express.”

The trip will be mentioned during the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that airs on April 2, 2020.

Kim later thanked the U.S. House of Representatives after they passed a resolution to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, which saw approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

On October 30, Kim posted on Instagram, writing “Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide! This photo was taken of me and my children this month in Armenia.”

