‘The Magicians’ Season 6: Is It Canceled or Renewed?

Underrated Syfy fantasy drama The Magicians is bringing its fifth season to a close on Wednesday, April 1. Fans may be wondering if the show is coming back next year for the sixth season and we have some bad news — unfortunately, the season five finale, appropriately titled “Fillory and Further,” is also the series finale.

Here’s why Syfy chose not to move ahead with the fan-favorite series.

Ratings Have Dipped In Seasons 4 and 5

Over its first three seasons, The Magicians averaged almost 1.5 million viewers in Live+7, which takes DVR viewings up to a week after the episode airs into account. In season four, however, the average dropped to 1.18 million viewers. In season five so far, the Live+7 ratings aren’t available for the whole season yet, but looking at the overnight rating in adults 18-49, season five is earning half or less than half of what season four did and significantly less than what the first three seasons earned in that metric.

What that all means is that The Magicians took a hit this year. The ratings drop-off can’t be due entirely to killing off main character Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) in the season four finale, but as fans of the show, his absence has been conspicuous this year in the storytelling, so it certainly didn’t help things.

With the ratings falling off, the show wasn’t making as much in ad revenue and typically, season six is when a cast’s contracts will be up for renewal, which means it becomes more expensive to produce.

But Never Fear… The Creators Planned For This

So often, shows do not get enough notice about their cancellation to write a proper final episode. That certainly could have been the case here, what with the cancellation news coming on March 3, just a month before the season five finale.

But executive producers Sera Gamble and John McNamara told TV Insider at the time of the cancellation that the writing was on the wall and they wrote the season five finale with the idea that it might be their last episode.

“We had the sense going into this season that Syfy, in particular as our first platform, was kind of hitting the point of ‘The cup is full and there’s no more room,'” said Gamble, adding, “Everyone is pretty savvy about how the business works. All the writers, the actors, our whole team. And so coming into this season, everyone was pretty level headed and aware that we had hit a certain point in the lifespan of this kind of show. … We wanted to make sure it was a really satisfying conclusion. And so when [Henry Alonso Myers] and I wrote the finale, there really wasn’t a difference in approach to writing it because I honestly never counted on there being another season.”

The creators also dispelled the notion that The Magicians might live on another platform. They shopped it around, including to NBC Universal’s over-the-top streaming service Peacock because NBCU is Syfy’s parent company, but McNamara said that “none of them seemed in the end like a perfect financial or creative fit.”

But they do want fans to remember that this is the kind of show where “don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened.”

