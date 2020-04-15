Will Taylor & Brandon Stay Together or Divorce on MAFS 2020? Spoilers

Taylor and Brandon, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, must decide if they want to remain married or get a divorce on tonight’s Season 10 Decision Day finale. The reality stars have had an incredibly rocky relationship all season, with Brandon often taking his anger and frustration with Taylor out on the camera crew.

On top of Brandon’s short temper and issues with production, he and Taylor have had almost nothing but problems since the two first met at the altar. Brandon never moved in with Taylor, they argued constantly, and at one point he even told her “f–k you.” Taylor also had her fair share of issues which included complaining about her husband on social media and frequently partying with her friends, so the two have been a hot mess from the very beginning.

So what’s going on with Taylor and Brandon today? Do they stay together on Decision Day or call it quits and file for divorce? We’ve got your MAFS finale spoilers below.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Brandon and Taylor’s relationship, stop reading now!

Taylor Asks for a Divorce on Decision Day

Taylor unsurprisingly asks for a divorce on Decision Day after eight weeks of the rockiest relationship we’ve ever seen on MAFS. Although Taylor initially went to the meeting alone, Brandon surprises everyone by showing up a short time later. He hadn’t been filmed since the disastrous couple’s retreat, so nobody knew if he was going to show up on Decision Day or not.

Brandon was only there for about five minutes before he got up and walked away to use the bathroom, which didn’t sit well with any of the experts. They were questioning him about his issues with production when he cut the conversation short and walked out of the room, and although it didn’t look like he was going to come back, he did, to the surprise of everyone.

The experts cut right to the chase when Brandon returns and immediately asks Taylor what she wants to do. She responds, “We’ve had some good times, and I feel like we were on the brink of starting new and more communication. But with all the things that have transpired, it might not be the best for us to try to continue. With that being said, I would like to get a divorce.”

Brandon reacts exactly as we expected him to – he nods his head, says, “I’m over it. I’m over all of this,” gets up and walks out. He then tells the cameras, “I’ve never had this much problems in a relationship. I’ve had great relationships and I’ve had bad relationships, I’ve been cheated on just like everyone else, but this has just been a lot.” He adds, “I got into this to find my soulmate, and I wanted to be happy and I wanted to find someone that I can go on adventures with, someone I can lay a foundation down with, and build something with. I honestly thought I would find someone here to do those things with but this is over and done with. I am ready to move on with my life. I wish her nothing but the best but love don’t live here no more.”

Brandon & Taylor Are the First Couple in MAFS History to Publicly Split One Day After the Season Started

According to court documents obtained by People, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2 of this year, just one day after Season 10 premiered. “As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” Lifetime told People in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

Instagrammer @mafsfan shared a screenshot of their divorce proceedings from the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court website, which can be viewed above. The two never consummated their marriage, and Brandon never moved in with Taylor, so their relationship was doomed from the beginning.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details