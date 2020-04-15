Will Meka & Michael Stay Together or Divorce on MAFS 2020? Spoilers

Meka and Michael, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, must decide if they want to remain married or get a divorce on tonight’s Season 10 Decision Day finale. The reality stars had a rocky, uncertain relationship fraught with arguments, trust issues and a lot of dishonesty all season, and neither star was on the same page regarding their future, finances or living arrangements.

However, their biggest issues revolved around Michael’s habitual habit of lying to Meka, which put a deep strain on their relationship from the very beginning. So what’s going on with Meka and Michael today? Do they stay together on Decision Day or call it quits and file for divorce? We’ve got your MAFS finale spoilers below.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Meka and Michael’s relationship, stop reading now!

Meka Asks for a Divorce on Decision Day

Meka and Michael discuss their ongoing issues with the MAFS experts during tonight’s finale episode, with Michael admitting that he wished he had done things differently in their marriage. The two discuss his habitual lying and what caused him to withhold certain information from his wife, which leads Meka to ask for a divorce.

“The past eight weeks have been extremely challenging. It’s been really hard, and is the hardest relationship I’ve ever been in,” Meka tells the experts. “But the last two days, I did see some of the progress that I needed to see in order to consider still being in the marriage.” However, she adds, “But I think for me overall, there’s been way too much deception. There’s so many things that I’m unsure about. I still don’t feel like I know who my husband is, I still don’t know who he is as a person and honestly I don’t know how much of what he’s told me is true, so for that reason I do want a divorce.”

Michael is visibly upset, although we aren’t sure how he didn’t see this coming. He tells the experts, “I came into this process as open and honest as I could be, to stay married and to find somebody that you all thought I could build a long, lasting partnership with. And I think we went on a really incredible journey together, despite some challenges and some setbacks.” He pauses before adding, “For me, I don’t believe in divorce. It’s disappointing.”

They Never Consummated Their Marriage & Michael Tried to Quit the Show

According to Instagrammer @mafsfan, the reality couple never consummated their marriage before filing for an annulment at the end of the experiment. The news that they were never intimate isn’t terribly surprising, considering the two had zero chemistry all season and did almost nothing but bicker and fight.

However, The Instagrammer also revealed that Michael tried to quit the show sometime after the honeymoon, but the network threatened to take the reality star to court. A screenshot of the spoilers post reads, “Michael tried to quit the show after the honeymoon and the show threatened to sue him and his family.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

