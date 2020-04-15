Will Katie & Derek Stay Together or Divorce on MAFS 2020? Spoilers

Katie and Derek, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, must decide if they want to remain married or get a divorce on tonight’s Season 10 Decision Day finale. The reality stars had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season which led Katie to question their future together shortly before Decision Day.

Meanwhile, Derek isn’t totally sure where he stands with Katie and he struggled to deal with her short temper and frequent outbursts throughout the eight-week experiment. So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Do they stay together on Decision Day or call it quits and file for divorce? We’ve got your MAFS finale spoilers below.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Katie and Derek’s relationship, stop reading now!

Katie & Derek Stay Together on Decision Day

Katie and Derek decide to stay together on Decision Day, despite the issues the two have been facing all season. The reality stars even sign a year-long lease on a new apartment to seal the deal! The episode actually shows the two packing up their respective apartments and moving in to their new place.

Although Katie discusses her reservations about their relationship with the experts, she inevitably decides to stay married to Derek, who already said he wanted to keep building a future with Katie. She explains that they have to work on their “emotional connection,” but she isn’t ready to give up on their marriage just yet.

“I feel like we have really been lacking with our emotional connection and part of me just really feels like my heart is not in it, and I wish it was at this point,” Katie tells Derek during tonight’s episode. However, just as it looks like she’s going to ask for a divorce, she tells Derek, “But I’m not ready to give up yet, so I would like to stay married.”

She adds, “We don’t give up easily, and I feel like that is the one thing that you and I really have in common, that matters the most to me. And I feel like with that, we can overcome a lot of obstacles and we can fall in love. So I’m not ready to give up.”

They Are No Longer Together Today

Although the couple stayed together on Decision, Katie and Derek are no longer together today, according to Instagrammer @mafsfan. The Instagrammer posted two clips with spoilers on their relationship status; the first one reads, “Katie and Derek stay married on decision day,” and the second one noted, ”but they are no longer together as of the reunion show.” However, the Instagrammer doesn’t elaborate any further on why the two split up.

Promos for the upcoming Season 10 reunion mention Katie having an affair with somebody while she and Derek were still married, but we aren’t sure how credible the Lifetime promos actually are. The network has already done some tricky editing this season to add some extra drama to the storylines, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens during next week’s episode, which airs on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

