The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

It’s the “Battle of the Sixes” on The Masked Singer season 3, airing Wednesday, April 29. One of the final 6 competitors performing during the episode is the Turtle.

On this season of The Masked Singer, the viewers at home have been given a number of clues hinting at the celebrity identity of the person behind the Turtle mask. As we head into the new episode, here’s what we know:

Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Some major visual clues about the Turtle’s identity so far have been a surfboard, cooking burgers at a grill, a fire alarm, a baseball bat, bubbles, a blow-up guitar, cologne, a gavel, an arrow, a journal with a queen’s crown on it, a baseball glove, and a bag tag “Never Keep Open This Bag.” Rebelling in school also seems to be a part of what the Turtle is known for as a celebrity.

The Turtle says he is known for not just one thing. He has also revealed that at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers,” but he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.”

The Turtle called competing on the show “Such an opportunity to break out of my shell,” adding that “People have always expected me to act a certain way.” He’s hinted at being dissuaded from singing romantic music in the past, saying “If I wanna sing a love song, I’m gonna sing a love song.”

The Turtle said he was voted “Most Likely to Hunt for Booty” for in the Masked Academy, adding “and I have… often.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Guesses

In the past, the judges have guessed that the Turtle might be Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre, or One Directions Niall Horan.

One of the leading guesses among the fans at home is that the Turtle might actually be Jesse McCartney. County music star Hunter Hayes, however, is emerging as another popular guess.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 3 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

