Mattie Lynn Breaux Is Back on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ from ‘Floribama Shore’

Mattie Lynn Breaux from Floribama Shore is back on MTV’s The Challenge for its 35th season, Total Madness. Mattie made her Challenge debut in 2019 on the 33rd season, War of the Worlds. She had a fantastic rookie season and made it to the final, but she withdrew from the race after the first leg and finished seventh.

She took season 34 of The Challenge off to film Floribama Shore and now she’s back to try to improve on her first season’s record. She was paired up with Kyle for most of the season, and the two even hooked up on the show.

Mattie Had a Difficult Year as She Got Arrested for a DUI in August 2019

In August 2019, Mattie got arrested in Nashville for a DUI after she crashed her car. She has apparently been arrested twice before for DUIs, both times in Louisiana. Mattie, who appeared on the show Party Down South for five seasons before it ended, has previously spoken about her drinking problems. During the first season of that show, she had to go to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.

Since that DUI arrest, Mattie has been looking to stay sober. On September 17, she posted on Twitter that she had been sober for 30 days. It’s unclear if this is something she’s kept up going into the Challenge house and if she will discuss her sobriety on the show.

30 Days Sober today 🌹 — Mattie Lynn (@MattieLBreaux) September 17, 2019

Mattie has also opened up on social media about her issues with anxiety. In one Instagram post, she wrote about her “insecurities and anxiety.”

In the post, she said “Being in the public eye sharing my story with you all hasn’t been the easiest thing! I sometimes feel like I need to look a certain way, act a certain way, and have certain material things to win your love and or support! That is lies! What matters is being myself…loving myself.. accepting those flaws and allowing them to fuel me for the better!”

It will be interesting for fans to see how Mattie does on this season of The Challenge, especially as the cast will be living in a bunker underground for the entirety of the season.

