Is Panera Bread Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Many Panera Bread locations will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday this year, although it depends on your location. The few restaurants that might remain open will likely have limited hours, so we recommend calling ahead to be sure of the holiday schedule. Most Panera Bread restaurants are only closed for two holidays a year – Thanksgiving and Christmas – but after calling a few local restaurants, this contributor can confirm that not all locations will be open, which is the first time in many years that the bakery will not be fully operational on Easter.

However, according to Good Housekeeping, some Panera locations will still be open for drive-up, delivery, and drive-thru services. The restaurant is also allowing customers to order pantry items, such as produce, milk, and bread, so if you’re looking for a snack on Easter Sunday or don’t feel like cooking, Panera might have you covered.

Since Panera Bread is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedules may vary depending on your location, so again, we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by. Here’s what we know about Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Several Panera Bread Locations Will be Closed on Easter

There is some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday schedule online; some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while some incorrectly state that the store is only closed on Christmas Day. Due to the conflicting hours listed online, and because the Panera Bread website doesn’t specify a holiday schedule, we called around to a few local stores, which all confirmed that the restaurant typically only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, but 2020 is an exception.

Although the bakery is usually open on Easter, a Panera Bread manager in Milwaukee confirmed that several stores will be closed on April 12, which is the first time they’ve closed their doors on Easter in several years. So again, we always recommend calling your local Panera to be sure of the holiday hours, as some locations might be closed.

Even the Panera Bread website states that hours vary from location to location. The website reads, “Specific hours will vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe. To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours.”

Panera is Offering Free & ‘No Contact’ Delivery During the Coronavirus Pandemic

According to the Panera Bread Instagram page, the bakery is offering free, “no contact” delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. Contactless delivery, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having to be in close physical contact with the delivery driver, is becoming more and more popular with restaurants across the globe while customers continue to self isolate.

The Instagram post above reads, “Let us take care of dinner so you can focus on taking care of yourself. Order your favorites safely from your home without any contact from our drivers.” Panera is also offering curbside pickup and free delivery at this time, so customers can still enjoy the restaurant’s baked goods without the hassle of an extra delivery fee.

