Passover 2020: How to Have a Seder While Quarantined at Home

Passover is April 8-16, but things are going to be quite a bit different this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look at how people are planning to still have Seder even while quarantined at home.

Virtual Seder & Creating Your Own Haggadah

Many people are having Seder with others via Zoom video conferences, which some are referring to as Zoomovers, NBC News reported. Nick Garber told NBC News that his family was going to have a more abbreviated version, while still reading aloud from the Haggadah. In fact, this year some Orthodox and Conservative rabbis have said using video chat is OK, even though some may traditionally avoid electricity on Jewish holidays, USA Today reported.

A digital version of the Haggadah reading is available at Seder.live for people celebrating Seder virtually. It’s a free Haggadah in English and Hebrew. People participating in the same video conference can enter a code, which turns all the Haggadah pages at the same time for everyone in the call. Seder Live’s website reads: “This time we tell the story of Exodus with an illustrated digital haggadah that is also connected between everyone! When someone turns the page, everyone is synced with him. kulanu mesubin!”

You can also make your own Haggadah here and print it at home.

Meanwhile, Pagoda Online Learning is hosting a quarantine Seder via WhatsApp, if you like that option better.

Here are some more ideas for getting creative with your Seder meal.

Food Substitutes for the Seder Meal

Jason Leivenberg of the Jewish Federation of Greater LA told USA Today that some foods might need to be substituted because of shortages or limited grocery store trips. He suggested roasted carrot instead of shankbone for the Z’roah.

His website NuRoots also suggests other substitutions, like salted sunflower seeds instead of the egg for the Baytzah. Any symbol of fertility could work. 18Doors suggests any seed, avocado, or even a flower.

Try lemon peel instead of horseradish for the Maror, NuRoots suggests. 18Doors also suggests any bitter green, like kale, endive, chicory, or Romaine lettuce. You could also use mustard, wasabi, or ginger if you don’t have greens. These can also be used for the Chazeret.

Potato can be used instead of parsley for the Karpas, or substitute any vegetable, NuRoots suggests.18Doors suggests a radish, celery stalk, or an onion could also work.

You can use sweet fruit you already have on hand for the Charoset, NuRoots notes.

Here’s a video with ideas for making a Seder at home in quarantine. This video was put together by Shliach Rabbi Nissan Dovid Dubov of Wimbledon, UK.

Seder Made Simple.Passover Isolation, corona virus. 2020-03-25T20:01:27.000Z

In some communities, groups like Beth Jacob volunteers are delivering Seder meals to those in quarantine.

And some people ordered Seder To Go kits from Chabad of the Beaches.

If you want to make a special Seder meal at home and you have a lot of supplies on hand, Claudia Roden shared her recipes with Haaretz here. These include a chocolate and almond cake, a lamb dish with apricots and almonds, and two artichoke dishes.

