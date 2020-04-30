Rishi Kapoor’s Cause of Death: How Did the Bollywood Icon Die?

Rishi Kapoor, who starred in nearly a hundred Bollywood films throughout his acting career, died on Thursday evening at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, according to the Hindustan Times. He was 67.

Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Kapoor’s older brother Randhir Kapoor, who’s also a Bollywood actor, said at the time, “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning.”

When asked if it was an emergency situation Randhir said, “That’s why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (his wife) is by his side.”

The star of hit Bollywood films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu and Bobby spent a year living in New York City undergoing treatment following his initial diagnosis. After returning to India in September 2019, Kapoor continued to lay low in the following months but was able to return to work and start pre-production on the film Sharmaji Namkeen.

Kapoor Was Hospitalized Twice In February But Insisted That He Was Fine

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer… who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Kapoor, the second son of the late Bollywood film director and actor Raj Kapoor, unfortunately, suffered a few setbacks in February. The first time he was admitted to hospital in Delhi following an infection. The second time he was admitted in South Mumbai after suffering a viral fever, according to the India Times.

The actor, who had amassed 3.5 million followers on Twitter, shared an update on health on the social media site. He tweeted on February 3:

I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. I was running a slight fever and on an investigation, Dr.s found a patch that could have lead to pneumonia was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you.”

On March 7, Kapoor tweeted, “This chest infection and pneumonia was a real downer at the wrong time. With the grace of God, l am on the road to recovery! Immense love and respect.”

Kapoor’s Family Members Are Also Huge Indian Cinema Stars

Kapoor’s family, which includes Neetu, his wife of nearly 40 years, daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir, who followed in his family’s acting footsteps, and his siblings Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain, and Rajiv Kapoor, put out the following statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor’s Death Comes One Day After Fellow Iconic Bollywood Star Irrfan Khan Died

(2013 Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in the film ‘D Day’#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/rGSoQ2V8SU — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 30, 2020

The tragic news of Kapoor’s death was a devastating blow to Bollywood fans as a day earlier, the mourned the passing of Irrfan Khan, who died following a colon infection after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018.

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Following the death of Kapoor, actress Priyanka Chopra called it the “end of an era” in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter. A day earlier, she said of Khan, “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues… You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Social Media Flooded With Tributes to Kapoor & His Family

Am devastated, heartbroken… King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together…. just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Kapoor in numerous films was one of the first public figures to tweet about his friend’s death, after which the social media site was filled with beautiful tributes to the beloved Bollywood star.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. pic.twitter.com/pwc7Pht68k — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

