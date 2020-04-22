Shirley Knight: Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies at 83

Oscar-nominated actress Shirley Knight died on April 22 at the age of 83. She died early Wednesday morning of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas, according to The New York Post. She was born in Goessel, Kansas, on July 5, 1936, and she leaves behind her two daughters, actress Kaitlan Hopkins and Sophie C. Hopkins. Knight was married to John Hopkins from 1969 until his death in 1998.

Knight had an acting career that lasted over five decades, and she was nominated for two Oscars during her career. She was a nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1961 for her role in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs. She was then nominated two years later, in 1963, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Sweet Bird of Youth.

The news was revealed by Hopkins, on Facebook:

In the post, Hopkins said:

Early this morning April 22nd you passed away, and your sweet soul left us for a better place. I was at your side and you went peacefully. To me, you were ‘just mom’, to some you were ‘Miss Knight’, ‘Miss Shirley’, ‘Mama Shirley’ (to my students), ‘Shirl the Girl’ (to your friends), and “Shirley Knight” to your fans.

Hopkins alluded to a surgery that Knight underwent, and after, the oscar-nominated actress was then brought to Texas. Hopkins said, “It is hard to believe it has been 26 days since I got in the car and drove to meet Sophie and bring you back to Texas.”

Hopkins said:

To be honest, I didn’t see things going this way after your surgery, it had gone so well. I wanted to think because Sophie and I got you safely to Texas that I could save you, give you back what you had before but all I could do is make this experience a better one, all I could do is love, forgive, celebrate, and feel. That is the gift I think, the feeling, even though I think my heart will burst, I will welcome that feeling and wish you a goodnight mama, sweet dreams, hug Dad for us. Rest in peace.

Knight’s official cause of death has not been confirmed.

The ‘Shirley Knight Memorial Fund’ Was Established After Her Death

Knight went to the Pasadena Theatre School and started her acting career in the 1950s. She also had a long, successful career in theatre, and she was a longtime member of The Actors Studio.

After Knight’s death, the Shirley Knight Memorial Fund was established “to support the continued pursuit of excellence within the musical theater program at Texas State University,” according to Texas State University.

In lieu of flowers, a cash contribution to the fund is being asked for. The university said, “The intent of the funds received will be used to establish an endowment in Shirley Knight’s name to honor her legacy of excellence in the performing arts and life long commitment to supporting, educating and mentoring young artists.”

