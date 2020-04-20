The Broadway Club is Rescued on ‘Bar Rescue’

This week on Paramount network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer and the crew travel to The Broadway Club in Tooele, Utah. There, Taffer helps an owner and her husband turn their bar around.

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, which is titled “Come Home to Roost,” “The drunk antics of a bar owner chase away customers, forcing her husband and their investor to pick up the slack.”

The all-new episode of Bar Rescue airs tonight, April 19 at 10 p.m. on The Paramount Network.

Read on to learn more about The Broadway Club/The Roost.

The Owner Did Not Know How to Run a Bar

According to the episode teaser, Patty, the owner of The Broadway Club, didn’t know anything about running a bar and often chose to drink while working at the bar. It was also revealed that Patty had a day job in real estate and then would come to the bar sometimes after work.

In the reconnaissance stage of the episode, Taffer talks to the general manager of the bar, Sarah, and gets a rundown of who’s who when it comes to employees. The manager admits she was not able to train the bartender, but the security guard is a great employee and the other owner of the bar, Randy, is her go-to when she needs something done.

Randy bought the building for the bar and later brought in Patty to run the place, making them 50/50 partners in the business. Sarah said there was a lot of tension between Randy and Patty since she drank so much on the job.

Sarah also mentions that the episode is the first time they had sold food in months since Randy had finally re-implemented their kitchen. At the end of the teaser, Taffer walks into the bar with Sarah, leading Patty to immediately start tearing up at the bar where she was sitting, exclaiming, “F**k, he’s here.”

The Broadway Club/The Roost Has Good Reviews

Since the episode of Bar Rescue was filmed at The Broadway Club in July 2019, the reviews are generally positive. The bar has a 4.0 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews based on 111 reviews at the time of writing.

One review from seven months ago reads, “Atmosphere was great! Service was wonderful! Food quality good! Will definitely be going back! Also can’t wait to try their bloody mary bar and mimosas brunch on Sunday!” Another mentioned that the hangover burger was great.

On Facebook, The Roost Bar has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating based on 42 reviews. The most recent reviews mention the brunch as a high point. The Sunday brunch includes flavored mimosas and a full bloody mary bar.

On Yelp, there are only 5 total reviews for the Broadway Bar, and they average out to 3.5 out of 5 stars. The newest review was three stars, and the writer mentioned that the food was okay, the pineapple mimosa was great, but they wrote that the bar should “clean up the beer cans and cigarette butts, and weed the area.”

A Facebook post from August said that though the fried chicken introduced on the show was great, they had to change up the recipe because the batter clogged up the fryer during the cooking process. They now only serve that fried chicken for specials.

The Roost is currently closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and government regulations, but they hope to be able to open back up after the restrictions are lifted.

