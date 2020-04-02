‘The Magicians’ Series Finale: Did You Like the Ending? Vote now!

Syfy’s fantasy drama The Magicians cast one last spell over its fans Wednesday, April 1 with “Fillory and Further,” an aptly titled series finale that saw our intrepid band of magicians rescue all the Fillorians, let the original world be destroyed and create a new Fillory with the help of the world seed, which they stole from The Couple in the penultimate episode.

Here’s how it all wrapped up. Weigh in below on how you feel about the series finale.

Santa Left Eliot an Important Gift

After the gang went to the new Fillory to save it/re-create it, Eliot (Hale Appleman) felt utterly alone — but Charlton (Spencer Daniels) assured Eliot that he’s not alone and that he, Charlton, loves Eliot. And with a little help from the amulet Santa left for Eliot, Charlton was able to appear as himself and not the body he is currently inhabiting, that of Hyman Cooper (Dustin Ingram).

“I have an awkward question. I often ask myself what you would say and the answer is of course not, don’t be stupid, Charlton … but I wonder whether you could ever be romantically inclined with someone like me?” says Charlton.

“A 1000-year old Fillorian in a pervert ghost’s body wearing a transfiguration amulet?” asks Eliot.

“A man who knows you well, is emotionally available and plans to stick around,” responds Charlton. And that’s good enough for Eliot.

Meanwhile, in New Fillory…

Fen (Brittany Curran), Josh (Trevor Einhorn), Margo (Summer Bishil), and Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) manage to create a new Fillory, but this one has several personal touches based on their own experiences and innermost desires. Fen finds knife trees, Josh manages to create naturally-occurring pizza ovens and a field of bacon.

“It’s not not Fillory,” says Alice. “It smells the same, right?”

As they debate letting all the Fillorians out of the magic seahorse, Alice points out that they are utterly lost and don’t have any bunnies to get a message to their friends. But it’s time to re-create the world anyway and Fen thinks Margo the Creator should do the honors.

“New Fillory needs a leader and as its literal birth mother, I feel I get to say, ‘I hearby dub thee High King Margo the Creator,” says Fen.

Penny and Julia Live Happily Ever After

Back at Brakebills, Penny (Arjun Gupta) and Julia (Stella Maeve) are settling into their new roles as parents and trying to track down their missing friends. Do you think they’ll find them? It’s nice to imagine the characters continuing on and eventually reuniting.

So, what did you think? Did it wrap things up in a satisfying way? The show’s creators said in an interview with TV Insider back when the news of its cancellation was announced that they had a feeling this might be their last season, so they wrote a finale that could both continue on and also act as a series finale if need be. We think they kind of nailed it, but weigh-in in our poll below.

