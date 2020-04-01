The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 10 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 aired on Wednesday, April 1. The special two-hour episode brought together the top 3 finalists from Groups A, B, and C, to perform against each other for the first time as the “Super 9.”

Read on to find out what happened during the episode and which celebrity was unmasked in the end.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

The “Super 9” performers that came together to compete in episode 10 were the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, the Turtle, the Kitty, the Banana, the Frog, the Rhino, the Astronaut, and the Night Angel.

The episode kicked off with a group performance of “ABC” by the Jackson 5, before revealing Snoop Dogg as the guest panelist. But wait! It wasn’t Snoop at all, it was Nick Cannon’s friend Eric pretending to be Snoop Dogg as an April Fools Day prank.

The Turtle was the first contestant to perform in the “Super 9.” His “Super Clue” was a comic book called “Shellboy.” For his performance, he sang “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. The judges and audience loved his rendition of the popular song. The panelists guessed that he might be Drew Lachey, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, or Chris Evans.

Kangaroo was up next, and said in her clue package that she is competing to “bounce back” from “roo-mers” of her past. She sang “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks as a response to the “hell” she’s gone through over the past year. The panelists guessed she could be Amber Rose or Leanne Rhimes.

The White Tiger, while not a singer, gave an entertaining performance of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. The judges thought he could be Rob Gronkowski, JJ Watt, or Joe Manganiello.

After the Group A finalists performed, it was time to vote. The White Tiger received the least number of votes, placing him in the bottom 3.

